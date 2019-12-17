FEATURED PHOTO: Milton Falls in Syndicate Yuri A. Jones - Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 9:23 AMShareTweetSharePinMilton Falls (aka Syndicate Falls) is a secluded waterfall located on Syndicate Estate. An easy 20 minute hike takes you from the parking area to the base of the waterfall (Photo credit: Yuri A Jones)Website: www.yuriajones.com
