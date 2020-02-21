IN PICTURES: Come as you like 2020

Today is “come as you like”a regular feature on the Friday before carnival. On display are the various fun and creative costumer creations.
You can send your pics of your come as you like outfit to news@dominicanewsonline.com to view them on DNO.
Little Grim Reaper
NDFD staff go all out for come as you like
