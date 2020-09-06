LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A proposal for the use of the Public Library building

Dear Sir,

I add my voice on the future of the Public Library on Victoria Street, a building whose apparent neglect by the government since Hurricane Maria in 2017 has been in the public spotlight. The building has been further damaged by two recent fires. What’s the future of the building? Should it be rehabilitated to serve once again as Dominica’s main library?

My own view is that the building should be rehabilitated and expanded a bit to serve as a cultural and reading centre, persevering its historical architecture. Activities in this centre would include poetry performances, paintings exhibitions, authors doing public readings of their works, folklore tales and other stories being read to children, small lectures on the creative arts, reading rooms, workshops on both traditional and contemporary art forms and on public speaking and presentations of self, et cetera.

I trust that reason will prevail and the people of Dominica will be given an avenue to nurture their potential creativity, advance their creative works and appreciate art. Development is not only about meeting economic material needs; it is also about deepening people’s cultural and spiritual sensibilities so that they can become fully alive persons― meaning, solidly grounded and fully engaged in their respective worlds.

With respect to the library, the construction of a new library fully equipped with appropriate up to date technologies to capably serve the nation should be a priority of the Ministry of Education.

Michael Norris