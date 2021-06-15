POEM: Summer In Dominica

Summer by the sea and
It’s so beautiful to stop
And see watching the
Children smiling so bright
Having fun in the warm
Summer sunlight feeling the warmth
On my face and Dominica is just
A beautiful sunny place and the
Taste the sweetest fruits and I’m
Watching the butterflies flow
Oh how I love the summer days
Smiling so bright kissing my beautiful wife
And all of the songs we sung where so
Beautiful and bright in the warm
Summer sunlight and it’s truly
Beautiful to see the little birds singing
To me it’s summer time and I’ll remember this summer’s day And all of my memories will never fade away
Oh how I love summer time in beautiful
Dominica every day.
David P Carroll.
