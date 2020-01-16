DNO news has received reports of smoke and possible fire in bath Estate.
The Fire service were viewed on the scene responding to the situation where video and pictures depict smoke billowing from one of the residences located in Bath Estate.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
Praying for the victims of this fire. May God have an abundance of mercy with them in their tome od adversity. I hope those affected were able to salvage some of their belongings from the burning house.
Great idea on the hose. Wet the other houses to prevent them catching fire also.
This is the standard approach to tackling fires.
Praying that the individual(s) are safe and that the fire officers resolve the problem with no injuries befalling anyone.