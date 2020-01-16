Fire in Bath Estate

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Scene just outside home in Bath Estate photos and video Credit Elias Dupuis

DNO news has received reports of smoke and possible fire in bath Estate.

The Fire service were viewed on the scene responding to the situation where video and pictures depict smoke billowing from one of the residences located in Bath Estate.

DNO will continue to follow this story.

 

4 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    January 16, 2020

    Praying for the victims of this fire. May God have an abundance of mercy with them in their tome od adversity. I hope those affected were able to salvage some of their belongings from the burning house.

  2. Megso
    January 16, 2020

    Great idea on the hose. Wet the other houses to prevent them catching fire also.

    • Looking
      January 16, 2020

      This is the standard approach to tackling fires.

  3. Natural
    January 16, 2020

    Praying that the individual(s) are safe and that the fire officers resolve the problem with no injuries befalling anyone.

