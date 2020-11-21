Fire in Massacre (with video)

Dominica News Online - Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 10:29 AM
DNO has received reports of a house fire in Massacre opposite the Basketball court.

While information is currently limited, we understand the fire started about half an hour ago.  We will update with more information as it becomes available.

4 Comments

  1. Patty
    November 22, 2020

    If I were to drive as fast as a fire truck I’d probably be all St.Joe in 30mins. Is either people were like that woman on the porch choosing to stand and watch rather than call 911 or the fire department needs to be thrown away. Could never be on a highway near town a house burning so.

  2. Ibo France
    November 21, 2020

    Hope that no lives were lost. Sad about the damage to the dwelling property and the displacement of the occupants. May the good Lord bring you some form of consolation in your time of adversity. Be strong, once you have life there’s hope.

  3. AA
    November 21, 2020

    Is the fire service at the canefield Airport closed.

  4. Unknown
    November 21, 2020

    Wow 😮😮. So terrifying. I hope no one was hurt 🤦🏽‍♂️

