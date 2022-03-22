First meeting of the first session of the National Youth Parliament less than 24 hours away

With less than 24 hours away from Dominica’s historical hosting of the National Youth Parliament(NYP), the morale is “high”. This is according to Chairperson of the National Youth Parliament, Mr. Phael Lander, as he commented on the activities that have happened over the last couple of weeks leading up to the First Meeting of the First Session of the NYP.

Similar to the other youth parliaments hosted in Dominica under the tutelage of Speaker Emeritus, Alix Boyd-Knight; which were highly spirited debates that sought to commemorate Commonwealth Youth Day activities, this parliament which will be hosted for the first time under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Dominica will seek to do something just a bit differently.

Chair of the NYP, Mr. Lander, stated that he is more than “grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation as a honourable member of the House of Assembly” and sees this as another right step by the NYCD in facilitating youth participation and involvement at a higher level.

“This event contributes as a significant step towards youth empowerment. I am indeed honoured to serve my country at the highest possible level as a youth and furthermore, I am increasingly humbled and honoured to have been elected as Chairman of the Youth Parliament. I stand resolved to represent the interest of the members of the parliament and will seek to promote the interests of the youth of Dominica through the National Youth Parliament. I encourage the Dominican public to tune in to the First Sitting of the First session of the National Youth Parliament 2022/2023 cohort, this coming Wednesday and Thursday the 23rd and 24th of March, 2022.”

In an address given by the President of the National Youth Council of Dominica, Ashma McDougall during the NYP’s February 26, 2022 Press Briefing held at the House of Assembly, McDougall noted, “

The Youth Parliament is not a new initiative – in fact the Youth Parliament Debates previously organised by the House of Assembly, commemorating Commonwealth Youth Day Activities, have highlighted great discourse among our students. However, what is noteable to this cohort of youth parliamentarians is that this will be the First Sitting of the National Youth Parliament. These parliamentarians have been appointed for a one-year tenure supported by NYC’s institutional framework, which is outlined in our recently revised Constitution. Despite the constitution making provisions for this branch to be established – in over 30 years, this is the first year, and the first executive that will induct a sitting Youth Parliament. It is our hope that in the 2023 call, the appointment will be for two years to the NYP and we will attract a larger pool of candidates.

That very same day, the NYCD along with its partnerships with the House of Assembly represented through the Speaker of the House, Hon. Joseph Isaac and Deputy Speaker, Sen. Philip Rolle, the Ministry of Education supported through Education officer Merrita Hyacinth and Counsellor within the MOE, Joanne Rolle Carette, announced the induction of

The 31 Youth Parliamentarians are devised into two groups – proposing and opposing. On the side of the Proposition, you will find members such as Leader and Deputy Leader of the group Hanif Gregoire and Ameka Cognet as well as President of the NYCD, Ashma McDougall and Chairman of the NYCD’s General-Assembly, Ashfred Norris.

Leader of the proposing team, Mr. Gregoire expressed his gratitude to the NYCD for this initiative.

I must say I am very elated and humbled to be a part of this historic event and I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the National Youth Council of Dominica for this initiative which I think is one that has been long overdue. My reason for joining or participating in this NYP is firstly, I will say that, I saw the great need to serve my people; to be a voice for the voiceless and also to represent the youth in my community and the youth of the country by extension. I think it’s a great opportunity for the youth to be heard and a great opportunity for the youth to be seen and empowered. I think the youth deserve more platforms like these to voice their opinions and to be part and parcel of policy decisions and sharing their opinions and giving feedback on such decisions.

Other members of the proposing team include Ché Gittens, Jaiann Abraham, Keanu Winston, Kerdell Cuffy, Kevin Scott, Kalinago Chief Lorenzo Sanford, Michael Alleyne, Paloma Mark, Shemar Anil Ettienne, Stephina Martin Williams, Trisha Eusebe and Wendy Wallace.

Leader of the opposing team, Lakeyia Joseph has noted that it is her “humble and genuine pleasure” to be a part of this National Youth Parliament.

The voices of the youth are being echoed by the youth parliamentarians, in a very powerful and profound way, and that, in itself, is remarkable and commendable. The process has been a very rewarding one; a lot learned, a lot shared and meaningful linkages formed. This coming Wednesday and Thursday will be for nothing less than one for the historical archives. The youth parliamentarians are coming full throttle, all gas, no brakes! We are coming to articulate our points and bring across the ideas of the youth in the most creative and effective way possible. To the NYCD and the government of Dominica, on behalf of myself, my team and all the other parliamentarians, thank you!

More members of the opposing team include Deputy Leader, 1st Vice President of the NYCD and NYP Chairperson, Phael Lander, NYCD’s Kalinago Youth Representative Adicia Burton, Anessa Laurent, Annica Andrew, Benton Julius, Daniel Martin, Gabrielle Leblanc, Erwin José Maximin, Kernillia Adams, Reachel Andrew, Yannick Regis, ZebadiJah Maxwell & Jedidiah Ferrol. The passing of one of the original members on the opposing team, the late Daniel Panthier is something that definitely shouldn’t go unnoticed. Numerous members of both the teams who were close to Daniel have devoted their involvement in this parliament to representing Daniel and the views he expressed within the short time that he was engaged with the NYP. Some of those members include individuals such as the opposing team’s leader and deputy- Joseph and Chairperson Lander among others who were close to the young leader.

Since the induction ceremony, the Youth Parliamentarians have definitely been on quite the journey. This journey has included training sessions with highly esteemed professionals and politicians such as a recent retreat which the Hon. Prime Minister hosted for the 2022-2023 Cohort at Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica. The session included presentations from the Hon. Prime Minister himself, Barbadian lawyer, politician and diplomat Elizabeth Thompson, Minister for Trade Hon. Ian Dougalas, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and as well a special appearance by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley via Zoom. Many of the Junior Parliamentarians have noted the excitement and overall satisfaction with the NYP explaining that it has surely met their expectations and exceeded that of others.

Even so, the Prime Minister noted in his remarks at the March 12 Retreat that, “this National Youth Parliament can therefore play an important role in fulfilling the objective of building a more inclusive society, creating greater opportunities for the nation’s youth and putting our young people, their views, ideas and aspirations at the centre of national life. Youth Parliaments such as ours, can “rain a cadre of young people for future leadership at the political and wider national levels.”

Members of the Opposition have also lent support in making the NYP a reality by offering their contribution through hosting training sessions that sought to give the youth parliamentarians a deeper insight and understanding into the functions of the Opposition in parliament. They also provided a few useful tips as it relates to getting rid of those ‘first time jitters’ when it comes to the first day of the youth parliament. The Opposition was represented through the Honourable Hector John as well as Senator Francisca ‘Teacher Sica’ Joseph.

The parliament will take place on the 23rd and 24th of March, 2022 at the House of Assembly and is sponsored and supported by the Government of Dominica through the House of Assembly, the Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Education and the Youth Development Division. Other sponsors include the National Cooperative Credit Union, Josephine Gabriel & Company Ltd, Iroc Subs & Pizza, the University of the West Indies and the People’s Republic of China- Chinese Embassy.