First-of-its-kind sports complex in Dominica near completion

A historic sporting facility in Dominica which is near completion is said to not only benefit the residents of Massacre but the entire nation.

The $1.4million indoor sports complex which will serve basketball, netball and other sporting disciplines will offer a more efficient sports playing solution as players will be in a more comfortable, climate-controlled environment.

The project which commenced before the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017 saw a few set back due to the passage of the Hurricane; however, Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, says a deliberate decision had to be taken to delay construction as government’s main focus was addressing the needs of its citizens.

“You may recall that a couple of years ago we had done some improvement to the facility with the support of the People’s Republic of China in the upgrading of the basketball court but the guys always wanted a facility of a certain standard so I gave the commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that an indoor facility for the purpose of basketball, netball and other sports can be held,” he told the media.

With the estimated time of completion set for the end of 2020, the Minister says all equipment needed to complete the project is on island.

“What we are seeing is the completion of the actual structure itself and it is a wonderful piece of work. The floor space is even bigger than what we actually thought before the space was enclosed. We are hopeful by the end of this year everything will be done because we have the seat for the facility on island…the material for the floor to be laid soon and what is left to be done is the construction of a proper washroom facility for the players and the public, as well as some enhancement to the surrounding and the painting should start soon,” Blackmoore informed.

He further revealed that a committee will be put in place to ensure that the multipurpose complex is properly maintained and prevent deterioration.

“There has to be an element of control to ensure that the facility is not damaged or left to deteriorate. With a management structure, there will be a sense of responsibility so if a group come to practice, you know who there and who is responsible if anything happens.”

Blackmoore also noted, adequate parking will be provided and he is hoping that Dominica Strong company can evacuate the space they currently occupy for the development of that area.

“I say this with emphasis, we are hoping that Dominica Strong can move out very soon cause the intention was to develop the area into a playing facility for the community of Massacre, so we are moving forward with that and we will be in contact with the management of Dominica Strong to get a sense as to when they are going to move their equipment.”

Meantime, Jeff Jeremy, former basketball player and former captain of Blazers team said the multipurpose sports complex is a vision turned into a reality.

“Well that is a dream come true, as you know for a national player like me who travelled all over playing basketball, I feel great that it is in my community and we big up the parl rep for that. He always said he was going to put something like this in Massacre and he did it. He is a guy when he says he going to do something he always delivers, it might take time but he delivers.”

He stated among his major plans as soon as the building is commissioned will be training children in basketball.

“As the number one team in Dominica, Blazers, I think that this complex is going to make a good impact in basketball in Massacre and the environment on a whole because we have a lot of plans for this court. First thing, we are going to have some sports club where we can train little children and that will be my gift for basketball as a retired player,” Jeremy expressed.

According to Jeremy, the facility will improve the standard of sports across the island.