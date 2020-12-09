First-of-its-kind sports complex in Dominica near completion

A historic sporting facility in Dominica which is near completion is said to not only benefit the residents of Massacre but the entire nation.
The $1.4million indoor sports complex which will serve basketball, netball and other sporting disciplines will offer a more efficient sports playing solution as players will be in a more comfortable, climate-controlled environment.
The project which commenced before the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017 saw a few set back due to the passage of the Hurricane; however, Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, says a deliberate decision had to be taken to delay construction as government’s main focus was addressing the needs of its citizens.
“You may recall that a couple of years ago we had done some improvement to the facility with the support of the People’s Republic of China in the upgrading of the basketball court but the guys always wanted a facility of a certain standard so I gave the commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that an indoor facility for the purpose of basketball, netball and other sports can be held,” he told the media.
With the estimated time of completion set for the end of 2020, the Minister says all equipment needed to complete the project is on island.
“What we are seeing is the completion of the actual structure itself and it is a wonderful piece of work. The floor space is even bigger than what we actually thought before the space was enclosed. We are hopeful by the end of this year everything will be done because we have the seat for the facility on island…the material for the floor to be laid soon and what is left to be done is the construction of a proper washroom facility for the players and the public, as well as some enhancement to the surrounding and the painting should start soon,” Blackmoore informed.
He further revealed that a committee will be put in place to ensure that the multipurpose complex is properly maintained and prevent deterioration.
“There has to be an element of control to ensure that the facility is not damaged or left to deteriorate. With a management structure, there will be a sense of responsibility so if a group come to practice, you know who there and who is responsible if anything happens.”
Blackmoore also noted, adequate parking will be provided and he is hoping that Dominica Strong company can evacuate the space they currently occupy for the development of that area.
“I say this with emphasis, we are hoping that Dominica Strong can move out very soon cause the intention was to develop the area into a playing facility for the community of Massacre, so we are moving forward with that and we will be in contact with the management of Dominica Strong to get a sense as to when they are going to move their equipment.”
Meantime, Jeff Jeremy, former basketball player and former captain of Blazers team said the multipurpose sports complex is a vision turned into a reality.
“Well that is a dream come true, as you know for a national player like me who travelled all over playing basketball, I feel great that it is in my community and we big up the parl rep for that. He always said he was going to put something like this in Massacre and he did it. He is a guy when he says he going to do something he always delivers, it might take time but he delivers.”
He stated among his major plans as soon as the building is commissioned will be training children in basketball.
“As the number one team in Dominica, Blazers, I think that this complex is going to make a good impact in basketball in Massacre and the environment on a whole because we have a lot of plans for this court. First thing, we are going to have some sports club where we can train little children and that will be my gift for basketball as a retired player,” Jeremy expressed.
According to Jeremy, the facility will improve the standard of sports across the island.
Hi Dominican brethren, I have been trying to reach out to the Sports Ministers to organise a Badminton Showcase on the Island. This is a sport which is in the Olympics and very popular around the world. Barbados are one of the Caribbean Islands who have shown promise. This will be delivered by a group of us Dominicans living in London, we want to visit and put this showcase on. I believe we will discover some raw talent among the youth in Dominica! The irony is the Chinese are world leaders in this sport, so I’m hoping with their well documented presence and “good intentions” they will be part of this initiative to promote diverse sporting excellence in the country. Unfortunately I have not had any response from any of the Ministers! Dominica is developing slowly but surely, but it frustrates me that many are dragging their feet and not embracing opportunities when they ase presented!
this is a rediculously looking rain shelter if you ask me. Wow! Soon it will become a shelter for the homeless and animals at night because the doors will fall off. Not only the minister but it shows that planing and the very people of Massacre like SWAZE who ther praising Rayburn for this piece of junk dont have a clue. In this day and age that what the government choose to give them and they there like kunoomoonoo pretending this is manaah from heaven. Oh lord help us in Dca.
Amen. The people in the communities will have to use it because they have no other choice. wasted land, wasted money, wasted materials.
That building is right on the road side, along a major public road, with little setback. What about parking space. What a shame. With proper planning and design this facility could look better and perform better. What about cross ventilation. it will be a hot hell except it is air-conditioned. This is the 21st century. Dominicans are more travelled. Therefore we must demand a higher standard from our government. Lead by example man. Snm shm shm. What a shame
Alas! Dominicans love mediocrity wiiii!
Sometimes I’m embarrassed to call myself a Dominican in the Diaspora, because when I see this converted banana shed in 2020 going into 2021, I have to laugh wi.
Blackmoore even states that there are no toilets finished in the facility! Lol
Dominica, are we not ashamed of our beloved country? Look around the Caribbean region, I’m sure they are laughing at us. Yes wii
The nature that is left in Dominica is our only saving grace. Thank God we are still under populated so that most of it is still preserved.
Those basssos building it so .. so the rest money they can put it in their pocket or share it. Damn sacray mashastay,.. I doeno why when they come inside it a piece of wood dosnt fall and buss there head..
Unnecessary. Wrong priority. And an ugly dump.
looks like a banana boxing shed to me…. labor working labor working…. let my post fly plz moderator…lolololol
It would be nice to see pics of the inside. That would be better than a thousand words. All i see is a structure.
they built it almost the exact same size of the pre existing basketball court . so barely any room for spectators during a match
This is an indoor sports complex in the Caribbean? Really?
That looking like a bonded warehouse for animal feed. My biggest concern there is, after you put the ball court there is not space for much spectators. people will have to stand outside and look through the windows to see. That 1.4 million looking very shoddy. im not impressed. At some point people we have to start ensuring we do better for our own selves. It build already, not much more i can say. I just hope they do some really good landscaping to at least soften the visual blow and set up a PROPER parking area for the kind of numbers they expect.
Oh i didnt even realize that there are NO WINDOWS from the ground level. More majee. in 3 years before next election you will see them bursting wall with chinese to install windows, talking about “upgrading of multi purpose sports facility” and what “modern” equipment they now going to outfit it with, not to mention the additional millions that will be spent.
In the meantime all you have to fight all you battle.
What is all the hupla about? We should have had this facility since when labour came to go ernment in 2000, remember stockfarm? The goal should have been to refinance if they thought that the interest rate was too high but they used the money to destroy Windsor Park instead
Well the windows are too high so you will not be able to see anything
My only question is why were the Column Braces not enclosed within the Building to protect them against the action of the elements. Being so close to the coast, they will be needing constant care to prevent corrosion.
Boy we easily impressed papa…..
The $1.4million indoor sports complex which will serve basketball, hmm but I cannot understand how those things there costing millions .. once is that currupt DLP wlthat doing something it has to be in the millions so they can do they kickbacks and cost over run.. 200 thousand building a decent 3 bedroom house … But that government give them to build it for u they would tell you 5 million .. 10 million .. for the same 3 bedroom house.. sacray mashastay
With alll due respect to the people of Dominica, this is just a Warehouse transformed into a so called sporting complex.
You know, that’s that worst indoor facility that can be found. Nothing about this looks like a sporting complex. You see, these folks give Dominicans cheap and backward stuff, fooling the people…
This is just a warehouse..
This design is a big disgrace to modern sports..
Now, what are the modern equipments in there?
Is this place air-conditioned?
Is there a hi tech gym inside.?
What about changing rooms and locker rooms?
This is like the piece of junk they once built in castle Bruce saying indoors …
This is just a warehouse or a sweat box… Always giving Dominicans substandard things.. What a sad sad reality…
When will this government pivot and make Dominica a modern country?
What about the Canefield basketball court? That is where basketball, volleyball and small goal football are being played. The place needs some fixing up.
It’s a great sporting complex for Dominica, but here are a few points to ponder on:
1. a government building a sporting complex in a community is not an achievement. it’s your basic responsibility. there should be one in every village, and a major one in every parish.
2. the cost price to build such structures aren’t that expensive. the cost price for indoor sporting facilities are extremely cheap in China. the only real price comes in hiring skilled labour to build the said building. So, don’t give yourself a big head over it.
3. Build dome-like or semi dome like structures. they stand against the hurricane winds much better than square-type buildings.
An earlier commentator alluded to the design in terms of ventilation.
Beyond that, I look forward to the day when a new generation of Dominican architects and engineers can contribute to the aesthetics of our built environment, and thus add beauty to utility.
do we have a planning department in Dominica or does the Chief Physical Planner able to execute his or her position with the authority afforded by the laws of Dominica? i do not see how could planning sat by and allow this to have been built in such a manner.
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well this is an improvement from the outside courts in Windsor Park but this isn’t a sports complex. This look more like a covered banana shed. Well Jeremy if this is what you praising and you traveled all over the world playing basketball then I must assume your eyes was closed. To say this is a sports complex that our government build is a disservice to sports. We don’t have any Architect in Dominica to design and have a Dominica company build a modern sports complex where we can play multiple games at the same time. I thought we are making progress but this is really disappointing. Anyway this is better than having rain stop the games.
Nice building. But it would be nice knowing that that top even the middle half would be retracting some sort to open – we care in the sunshine.
Also in keeping with climate resilient theme and nature island I would want to think that consideration was given into – HVAC and lighting -solar generated.
We should be making maximum use of Solar energy – I would want to think that this is one of the facilities or type of facility to give this a full all out try on.
I remember one like this at castle-bruce some years ago. Basketball/Netball indoors, to bad the hurricane erased it from existence.
Granted, I cant see the inside of the building but I refuse to believe it cost them $1.4million for that building. From the materials I can see, if definitely wouldve cost a lot less than that. Dominicans need to start opening their eyes & request the government to show everyone how every penny of their budget is being spent, because time & time again whether its a building, a road or whatever, they keep mysteriously paying a lot more than they should be. Either the government is being robbed, or theyre making up random figures & pocketing a chunk of money for themselves. I believe the latter
Also, the minister said “The floor space is even bigger than what we actually thought before the space was enclosed”. Are they building from scratch or something? Before you build something, you plan everything, from the materials to the lengths. Surely they wouldve known the size right from the start? Clearly they dont do their job properly. Hence why our roads & buildings fall apart after…
This is a welcomed addition to Massacre but how does it relate to the ongoing(?) 40 million National Multi-Sports Complex at Stock Farm?
In 2017 a Puerto Rico company signed a $3.5 million contract for the design and preliminary services for the Stock Farm complex.
If only we could come close to the same expenditure for all aspects of the Creative Arts!
where is the big windows for air to come inside.the place will be very very hot..who made that hurricane shelter.. allu made in that place we bro.