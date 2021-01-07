Fisherfolks receive outboard motors from the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project

Following the devastations of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, the Government of Dominica with the financial support of the World Bank US$25.0 million, (EC$67 million) started the implementation of the “Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP), a five-year period intervention.
The project has four components. Component A is the Restoration of the Productive Base for the Recovery of Agricultural Livelihoods including Cropping, Livestock and Fisheries.
Under this main component is a sub- component A2 which includes the Restoration of the Fisheries Systems (USD 1.8 million) which targets restoration of livelihood of fisher folks and repairing/reconstruction of boat/boat building facilities.
The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy Agriculture and National Food Security, under the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project-EALCRP has purchased one hundred and eight (108) YAMAHA outboard motor engines to a total cost of EC$1,758,040. The engines comprised of sixty- eight (68) 50 horsepower 4 stroke and forty (40) 100 horsepower 4 stroke engines. The cost of one 50 horsepower is ECS13,650, while, the 100 horsepower, cost EC$20,746.
The first batch of fifty – two (52) engines will be distributed to fishers’ folks approved under the project for the restoration of their livelihoods.
On Wednesday December 23, 2020, the project, handed over four (4) 50 horsepower and one (1) 100 horsepower engines to fishers from the fish landing sites of Roseau, Stowe, Scotts Head, Colihaut and San Sauver. For the remaining beneficiaries the project has put in place a pick-up schedule. Fisherfolks will be called in by groups of ten (10) to collect their engines. Fisherfolks are expected to provide a vehicle when collecting engines.
The outboard motor engines were procured by Auto Trade Ltd. Presently, Auto Trade is undertaking training sessions for the beneficiaries in outboard motor maintenance and warranty. The company will also, undertake, the testing of the engines and provide supervision to the fishers when mounting the engines.
Fisherfolks that are approved for boats under the project will receive a resilient seaworthy fishing boat ranging in length from 21 to 25 foot.
At the close of the Fisheries Expressions of Interest (EOI) /Applications, the project received 212 applications for engines ,76 for boats and 5 for canoes.
5 Comments
“Fisherfolks”, really?
All well and good but…
Vulnerable open boats powered by outboards are not the solution for our fishing industry. What is needed are larger boats with crew quarters and deep freeze, thus allowing our fishermen to spend days at sea fishing instead of clocking up unproductive time and burning fuel toing and froing back and forth.
Excuse me sir,Does Dominica have a market for the type of commercial fishing production you are referencen?
If you are thinking of selling the day’s flyblown catch by the roadside, the answer is NO!
If we consider innovative ways of marketing, regionally and beyond, the answer is a resounding YES!
Most of the fish sold from our supermarket freezers was caught, preserved and packaged thousands of miles away.
How are receipients selected ? And how does the World Bank ensure fairness of aid distribution ?