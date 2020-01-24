Five young ladies to vie for the title of Ms DSC Mas Jamboree 2020

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

From left: Dainisha Eusebe, Deniscia Laurent, Kayjah Charles, , Briana Laudat and, Aaliyah Alexander

Five young ladies from the Dominica State College (DSC) will compete for the DSC Mas Jamboree 2020 this year.

Law Enforcement Major Aaliyah Alexander, Briana Laudat who is pursuing an Associate Degree in Geography and Computer Science, Economics and Information Technology Major Kayjah Charles, Deniscia Laurent a Law Enforcement student and Geography Major Dainisha Eusebe were officially launched on Thursday.

President of the DSC Dr. Donald Peters says the institution produces the best people all over the country.

He said Mas Jamboree is going to see all the creative aspects of culture and values.

Dr. Peters described the DSC as being the premiere institution, “and certainly we always try to set a relationship with the private sector, because in most jurisdictions around the world private centre and Private Corporation and Universities work together,” he added.

He encouraged the public to support the event.

The show will take place at Carnival City on Tuesday 18th February from 5:30pm.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.