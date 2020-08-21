Flooding in Portsmouth as shower activity from Tropical storm Laura affects Dominica

Photo courtesy Emo News
DNO has been informed that there is currently flooding in Portsmouth due to the heavy rains.
Everyone is urged to take precautions as we prepare for even more inclement weather this evening as a result of Tropical Storm Laura.
I do remember there was a drainage system that went straight from Zicark under Borer Square out in the ocean. This was blocked and the drainage was diverted behind Barclays Bank to Indian River by Sintra when the Portsmouth to Marigot road was constructed. We have had flooding since. Something serious must be done to alleviate the people Portsmouth from this reoccurring problem.
Unblock the drains that were blocked between Domlec Office and M&R trading and problem will be 90% solved. All high heads in Possie know exactly what is causing the problem but no one has confronted the instigators.
Clearly the road and drainage works done to improve drainage on Rodney Street in order to help decrease flooding did not solve the flooding problem whenever there is excessive rainfall in the Portsmouth area. I believe that a follow up site visit needs to be undertaken to re-examine how the large volume of water coming from Zicack during heavy rainfalls could be diverted to other outlets leading to the bay side rather than all that water going into the Indian River which also floods during heavy rainfall. Additionally the Indian River needs to be dredged as well. My observation is that during heavy rainfall the water backs up at the intersection of the Indian River and the Rodney Street drains causing flooding of Benjamin Park and sometimes all the way up to the road intersection at the Roman Cathloic Church.
I hope that every effort will be made to rectify this flooding issue soonest since it causes such a great inconvenience to business owners and residents alike.
So how comethere used to be flooding even worse from heavy rains. The excess water coming from Sugar Loaf cannot go over the water in the Indian River. All Benjamin’s Park used to be under water because of the low level.
My thoughts are with those with tarpaulin and leaky roofs. May the rains subside and bring some relief to these suffering people. Can’t be easy for them.
Has flooding around the Benjamin Park area worsened since the roadworks along the park street (I see on the map that its called Rodney Street) was redone?
Were qualified road engineers used to do that project? Were there any drainage experts advising that road project?
@Channel 1 that is a very valied question. There needs to be a revaluation of the improvements made on the roads in Portsmouth and a serious mitigation of the drainage issues around the town.
Someone has to be held responsible for maintaining the infrastructure in the country, to prevent these situations. Tell me, is it not the government in power’s responsibility?
If the drains are not properly dredge to prevent the flooding that has been happening for decades, then whom should be held responsible?
