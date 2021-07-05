Flow launches EZ WIN Summer Vibes Campaign  

Over $70,000 in cash and prizes to be won

The Caribbean’s most sizzling and exciting time of the year is here, and Flow is promising customers an unforgettable summer filled with incredible opportunities to win cash and prizes daily over the next two months.

With over $70,000 in cash, prizes, instant credit, extra data and additional voice minutes to be won, the EZ WIN summer campaign dubbed ‘EZ Summer Vibez’ turns up the heat starting July 1.

Customers who top up with $15 or more or activates a 3, 7 or 30-day Always On Prepaid Combo Plan are eligible to receive free credit, data or voice minutes, in addition to automatic entry into weekly draws to win up to $5000 cash, Samsung Galaxy handsets & tablets, shopping vouchers and more.

Customer will also be automatically entered in the weekly draws by signing up for a bundle, broadband or television service.

Customers who switch their prepaid or postpaid services over to Flow also qualify to win in the Flow EZ WIN Summer campaign, while post-paid customers need only pay their bill in full and on time to be eligible to participate and win.

Playing to win in the EZ Summer Vibes campaign is simple and easy.

Customers who top-up or activate a prepaid combo plan will receive an instantaneous virtual scratch card, which when scratched, will reveal the instant prize of either extra data, free minutes or free top-up. New postpaid, Bundle and Switch customers will be entered into the weekly draws for the Cash, Samsung Galaxy A7 tablets, Samsung handsets and shopping vouchers.

Fresh on the heels of the just concluded Bingo campaign where customers enjoyed over $15,000 in cash and prizes, Flow is thrilled to usher in the summer with a blazing campaign that will give all customers more reasons to enjoy the best products and services on the most reliable network in Dominica.

Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste is thrilled with the campaign and hopes customers will take full advantage of the winning opportunities presented by the EZ WIN summer promotion.

“We are constantly focused on touching the lives of our customers in every way, and to ensure that they receive the best value propositions and to embrace the additional perks provided for choosing the preferred telecommunications provider on island” he added.

The EZ WIN Summer campaign will run through until the end of August 2021 with weekly draws and presentations to winners.