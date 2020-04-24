Forestry, Wildlife and Parks division advisory on dry season and Bush fires

The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division wishes to advise the General Public that we are now into the dry season or “Careme”.

In this regard the Division asks that the public should refrain from setting unnecessary and uncontrolled bush fires.

Bush Fires are extremely dangerous, not only to human life and the environment but to our wildlife; affecting their food and habitat.

It is also important to remember that bush fires destroy native plant species and create conditions for the introduction and rapid spread of invasive species.

It can cause great destruction to soil life and nutrients, resulting in changes in the soil texture and physical conditions.

Based on the current Covid 19 situation, bush fires is considered very harmful to persons with underlying conditions. Furthermore, bush fires poses serious threat to properties especially in residential areas.

The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division, therefore seek the support of everyone to avoid and reduce the incidents of bush fires.