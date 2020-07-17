Former CCM president takes legal action for defamation of character against two CCM members

Former President of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, is taking legal action against two CCM members for defamation of character.
He told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Friday that the members in question defamed his name in the public by accusing him of not being accountable and transparent as it relates to CCM funds.
Durand said that he is still an active member of CCM but has to protect his name.
“That is in the legal circle as we speak, whereby two members, basically I perceive that they defamed my name in saying to the public that in their way; they said it their way, but when I speak to my legal people, they say that this boils down to defamation of character. So, it’s from that point I am taking these two members in the legal system to see how that matter can be resolved,” Durand explained.
According to Durand, his lawyers are dealing with the matter.
“The only reason this matter hasn’t started in [earnest] as yet, they both received legal letters already [asking them] to retract their statement, but none of them retracted,” he revealed. “The next phase is to put that matter before the court and have them served.”
Meantime, Treasurer of the CCM, John Blanchard told DNO that there was an issue with accountability in the group during Durand’s tenure as President, “but we cannot say that money is missing or stolen, because we have absolutely no evidence of such.”
While insisting that he will never be a party to any accusations of missing funds from the CCM account, Blanchard said that the former president of the group was “a bit slack or indifferent” as it relates to using proper accounting for monies received and monies spent.
“We saw the monies were being spent; we saw the purchase of PA Systems; we saw the purchase of a speaker, a podium, payments for Q-95 for our radio programme…,” he stated. “The monies were being spent. As to whether all of the monies were being spent, is a different question.”
Blanchard reiterated, “I personally cannot say that money was missing or money was stolen.”
On Thursday, July 9th, the group held its first meeting for 2020 and a number of decisions were taken.
Tyron Anthony, also known as Blessings, accepted the post of Interim Public Relations Officer (PRO), Janice Bruno as the new Interim Secretary, Earl Bruno as interim President and John Blanchard as Treasurer until the annual general meeting (AGM) of the group to be held before the end of the year.
49 Comments
Typical UWP IBOOO FRANCE is lying again.Everything ALJAZEERA said about SKERRIT is alleged,no evidence.ALJAZEERA has a MOU signed by Linton and Bruney to take $470,000US to Dominica disguised as HUMANITARIAN AID………………..
Anon and ElizabethLindaXavier, both of you have rendered yourselves useless. The Aljazeera report implicated the kleptomaniacal leader in all manner of shady and corrupt practices. The unvarnished truth was given to us in the report but you two still give your unswerving support to this untrustworthy man. Your credibility is in tatters. No honest, decent minded, God-fearing person would lend support to the present unscrupulous enterprise now basking in power.
@Ibo France with all that I am reading from people on this comment board against you, it seems to me that you are blind to the truth about your own mentality.
As someone said, you are a disillusioned person, walking with a mind of darkness, therefore you cannot see the Light, and I feel sorry for you.
Now can you please remove my name from your misery? I want no part of it, thank you!
PM, remember I told you when they curse you BLESS THEM. You all accuse ppl of coruption. Six months after elections you all DAYMAYEE, THE BEST IS YET TO COME.
Dr Dr that is good advise. Do not get involve in those opposition forces ro ro. They are not the silent majority. The are the minority obstacles to progress.
Pray for your enemies and they will become your foot stole.
Loftus we need an account of all missing money. You all mad with Skerro because you all cannot get your hands on the CBI money to pocket. Sour grapes. Loftus get a life and find a job. 21 to 3 will never be overturned. Find that missing money. Pot calling kettle black. All of you all are boom boom clats. You all wanna get rich overnight?
We seem often to have problems with management of money and assets.at several levels among our people… I assume the following
–There was a bank account into which monies were deposited and deposit slips given to the treasurer
–the bank submitted a monthly statement to the treasurer
–treasurer then reconciled the account against all the deposits and invoices submitted to him and presented monthly statement of account to the CCM management
–any deviation should then be flagged,,,,
Dr Shillingford, Assumtions are made when there are no facts. Assumtions are made in the absence of facts. Evidence are the result of researched. If you still have the aptitude for research do us a favour and find evidence that is pro or con to enlighten us as a former teacher and a banana board manager.
Politics in everything. A lot of the time when you have these organisations, people try to infiltrate for their on agendas. Be careful lofty. Also CCM is becoming a joke within itself. Take care of your dirty laundry in the back yars, not in the front. .
These guys broke my heart, soul, head, arms and legs with that foolishness. Mr. Blanchard was treasurer and if he can’t say money was missing or stolen, why the others didn’t just keep that in house and move on? Loftus was a thorn in the flesh of that Red Ants nest and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear he was a target. Furthermore the US recognized his braveness and sent him for training no doubt as a vessel they could use against that Red Ants nest. Even if say he couldn’t or didn’t account for some money, the mere fact that he put his life on the altar to help the war, Blessing should not have taken that across the air waived because they should have realized that it would only hurt not just CCM or UWP but the fight for change. While I hate the idea of Loftus taking it before the court, I cannot blame him because his name and reputation is severely damaged and he has to try to clear his name. I find they should just clear the man’s name and stop feeding their pride.
BWA BANDAY,that is not an accusation the evidence is there.What is the role of JOHN BLANCHARD as treasurer?He does not know what is happening in CCM.LIARS put the…………………………..
Is Blessing and Copel I heard on Q95 accusing the man and I can’t understand why Matt would allow them. But that’s their business because is Matt and Q95 that gave Blessing a platform to accuse people without evidence and sometimes even allow him to use the 4 letter word on Q95.I sometimes listen to Q95 but as soon as that PRO calls I turn my radio off because he thinks he owns Q95 and calls 4 times or more. It’s one thing to accuse Skerrit because he too has a responsibility to account to us but when you accusing private people of theft of a group that not even paying him a salary is quite different. If he took money to buy gas for his vehicle or paid people to for their service you can’t accuse him of theft and even go on radio accusing him
Yes I am deeply saddened by this development. Is this a perfect case of crabs in a barrel syndrome? I ask who is the enemy? Is it Durand or Skerrit? Please ponder on this question.
Yes this could be resolved in a more amicable manner without his public spectacle:
Yet again another mockery is made of us who love and care for Dominica
Advantage : Skerrit and Montreal Mgt.
Losers: Dominica and our current dismal situation
A very sad day for Dominica indeed.
Pray for the blackman!!!!
I agree with loftus. The guy that calling the radio 5 times a day thinking he knows it all needs to shut up and let other Dominicans speak. He is destroying the opposition and CCM as well.
@Bwa_Banday
You have offered sobering thoughts. These party disputes should be settled internally and allow the chips to fall where they may. Ventilating this specific issue in public is very unhelpful. This only gives fodder to the rabid supporters of the other side. The tongue has no bones but has done a lot of damage..
The treasurer , who seems to be honest and fair-minded, has said he saw no evidence of wrongdoing, but, transactions were done too loosely. I’m paraphrasing, of course.
Bad news has wings while good news has crushes. In our present culture of hate, character assassination, pull down and lies, we have to check, double and triple check our evidence before airing it in public to besmirch someone’s reputation.
You have said it even better dear compatriot!
Hopefully they are reading these thoughts and taking heed of what we the people and of course supporters would like to see happen. May the spirit of the ancestors guide those concerned in the interest of peace and tranquility amongst us.
“In our present culture of hate, character assassination, pull-down, and lies, we have to check, double and triple-check our evidence before airing it in public to besmirch someone’s reputation.
@Ibo France, can you listen to yourself above? Are you saying this view applies to the complaint against Loftus Durand but it doesn’t apply to the Prime Minister of Dominica? What kind of principle do you think that is?
Even as CCM is speaking about allegations of missing money against their own member, they are on the streets of Roseau trying to get Dominicans to join them against PM Skerrit and His governing body, regarding election 2019, with a set of bogus claims that the UWP cannot prove; while they are claiming to be doing this for the benefit of the people of Dominica.
If those groups of people do not know their right from their left, why do they think they can repair any brokenness in Dominica; especially when she has none as such? How foolish!
It is really good to see you have remained on DNO to expose those opposition forces mental hypocrites . They have no sense of fairness. You are right they are just a bunch of haters to the core. They never make any positive contribution. They are just wicked like the uncivil people who are keeping the children of our Latin brothers in consentration camps on the USA borders. You would have thought these innocent children would be cared for in foster homes with human respect.
wait a while is not them same set of fellers that …………………… before the last election ? CCM ah u cant fool nobody u all are just a section of UWP under a norther name
“Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are”. So-called friends are heading towards being Perpetual Enemies, all because of the Perils brought about by Political Emotionalism. Usually, the fall of “OverNite” groups like the CCM, is always related to the deficit of Transparency, the lesson here, is how a little “KaKaDa”, has become the main source of Wo/man being Fallable in the eyes of their Peers. less We forget that Money and Ego have always been a poisonous concoction….. ALWAYS.
Why is it so difficult for Caribbean people to work together? Once a group is formed, be it business or otherwise, just wait for the fall-outs, especially when there is some level of success and more so, when the group comprises only people of African ancestry.
It seems that anyone can undermine or infiltrate a group and destroy its goals, however lofty. Could it be due to the African/slave trade origins of selling out other brethren?
Or is it because due care and attention are not exercised when choosing group members in the first place? There is an old story of a ship carrying a herd of prized goats. Upon embarkation, one of the herd noted something strange about another already on board. After careful scrutiny, it realized that a fierce dog had disguised itself as one of the goats, including horns. It called out to the gate keepers: “There is a traitor on board! Examine the horns!” The dog was thrown overboard and the ship sailed safely away. Know your group members.
Who let the dogs out hoof, hoof, hoof , hoof.
Weak structures falling apart. Never was firm to begin with . Membet mempwel.
This is too much couldn’t this be resolved between u guys
Well well well what can I say is this the US state department award recipient for upcoming or emerging leaders?
Is this the same one – who said the state department knows EVERYTHING that is happening and going on on the ground in Dominica. They should know.
Can we ask them now US STATE DEPARTMENT DID LOFTUS TAKE THE MONEY?
“Tyron Anthony, also known as Blessings, accepted the post of Interim Public Relations Officer (PRO)…”
So the Parrot is PRO? Who will take that organization seriously when the parrot who talks on just about anything he hears is the PRO? UWP should also make him their PRO so we could know everything taking place inside the party. I don’t know the man but I have heard everything about his mother, child mother, son, the CCM because that talking parrot has no secret, no wisdom and no respect. If a fowl crows he talking about it on Q95 and he always thinks he is right and everybody correct with his conspiracy theory. So congrats CCM for officially making the Parrot all you PRO
Way Pappa! These fellas accusing Skerrit of all sorts, now all their dirty linen hang out to dry in public wee.
if you did not misappropriate funds of the CCM make sure your good name is cleared. while you at the forefront speaking on people’s behalf it’s good but once they get to nail you, you will be crucified…
This infighting in the CCM is exactly what weakens a political organization and renders it a nonentity. The only entity that benefits from this debacle is the DLP. Why not settle whatever concerns, disagreements and controversies internally and amicably. Seems like too much testosterone and strong headedness affecting that party.
Have the facts before you accuse anyone of misappropriation of funds. Most times all we have going for us is our good reputation. Cannot afford to let anybody tarnish it without producing the hard, cold, incontrovertible evidence. Let the accusers prove all their allegation in a court of law. Let them go before a magistrate armed with the evidence.
“……Have the facts before you accuse anyone of misappropriation of funds. Most times all we have going for us is our good reputation. Cannot afford to let anybody tarnish it without producing the hard, cold, incontrovertible evidence. Let the accusers prove all their allegation in a court of law. Let them go before a magistrate armed with the evidence……”@Ibo France, shouldn’t the same standard be applied to Skeritt and the DLP? UWP operatives like u accuse the government of all types of high crimes with no evidence to support your crazy allegations. You all are just bunch of hypocrites.
Well, in that case Skerrit can take all of them to court??
No sir Skerrit can’t account for our money. In fact he said it’s more than $1.2 billion he can’t account for
skerrit that take the money.
So Luftus Durand, members of the CCM and UWP accusing PM so much of stealing money and in a little group like that they cannot account for money? So Blessing if Luftus cannot account for money why should I, an independent person trust Linton or UWP? Man I am non align to any party but in as much as I hate the behavior of Skerrit it is very embarrassing to hear two senior members of CCM accuse Luftus on their radio station like that. You guys are all jokers and all you showed the nation that you all cannot even solve basic internal conflict what a shame! It’s because of people like all you I say yes Skerrit is very corrupt but all you sure not offering hope
You say “Skeritt is very corrupt.” and you claim you are Non Align. But all accusations of corruption without evidence is just speculative gossip coming from opposition forces. None alignment calls for being objective while supporting any statement with facts. If you think he stole public money take him to court or provide evidence to opposition forces to get him arrested.
@Joseph John, it has been a while; I am glad to read from you after such a long time. I hope that all is well with you. Your fellow sister in Christ Jesus.
Hi sister in Christ. Thanks for the vote of confidence. I am allowed back.
I am trying to facts truth and fairness. When some Dominicans adopt a point of view that is identical to that of the white Republican supremist /nationalist, I need to shake a leg. Can you imagine that we are prejudice against Haitians, Cubans, Venezuelans and Chinese. What have they ever done to us ? WHY? For what? To please people who do not care about their own fellow citizens much less for us. USA is leading the world with over half a million deaths because they do not care. Many Dominicans at home and abroad are using Ginger, tamaric, garlic and pepper as preventive medicine for the virus, SUCCESSFFULLY, but those republicans are telling the world that the virus will disappear. 40% of American believe this boldface lie.
They are usuing the plantation masters prejudice against Skerrit to distroy his credibility because he earned world wide confidence and recognition, and he has a vision to develop DA
No one accused UWP of misappropriating money. I know you all would love to see that and would not be surprised if such a manufactured rumor pops up in the future but god is good.
The CCM is not UWP or an affiliate of UWP. CCM is comprised of people from all political parties and others. The similarity here is that both CCM and UWP believe in and fight for similar causes but they are different organizations in the CCM is a civic group while UWP is a political party just like Freedom and UPP. Now you are better equipped go ye therefore and educate the rest…..
CCM is UWP. CCM promotes the talking points of the UWP.
This is my problem with some of those accusing Loftus (whom I don’t know personally, never met face to face). The man was trying his best to fight for all of us. If you have an “issue” with the way he handles money (carelessly?) then you all resolve it and and implore on him the need tp do it better.
You can’t go about or even worse on radio and accuse the man. It’s too easy in Dca to spoil somebody’s name. It takes a lifetime to build and protect your good name and anyone defaming the man should be held accountable. However, I still believe these patriots can resolve this amicably and move on. Don’t allow pride and or envy to destroy you all and the causes you fought for as a unit. Hopefully Bro. Lennox or IP can bring you guys together and commonsense will prevail.
I sure would not make Anthony the PRO because too many times he says things he ought not to say. He believes in justice and transparency so I would rather use him as treasurer or deputy but definitely not as PRO because he can turn on on his members just like that and will use that position to call them out in public
It’s time for these guys to grow up and learn to deal with their issues. If the treasurer is saying he can’t accuse Mr. Durand of theft then those two guys should just retract their damaging statements that they made on Q95. Furthermore, Lofty was not receiving a salary for his job like Skerrit so you can’t just accuse him. It’s not too late to just retract their statement and move on because that to me is a distraction from the real fight ahead and we need need all hands and heart onboard.
“We saw the monies were being spent, we saw the purchase of PA Systems, we saw the purchase of a speaker, a podium, payments for Q-95 for our radio programme…,” he revealed. “The monies were being spent, as to whether all of the monies were being spent is a different question.
Blanchard reiterated, “I personally cannot say that money was missing or money was”
Blanchard you have already convicted yourself of defaming the man!
How can you see money being spent to pay Q-95, the buying of a podium, and other purchases; if the money spent was not recorded or documented somewhere?
How could you come into the knowledge on what the money was spent on.
You all are to quick to declare others unethical; the man who is a notorious thief in Dominica, you fear him; why don’t you create an insurrection overthrowing Roosevelt, and then arrest and charged him; make him account for the billions of dollars missing from ……..!
Money cannot be missing from the Treasury. It is not a bank. The Financial Secretary, the Accountant General, the Director of Audit and the Permanent Secretary (as accountant general) are collectively responsible for acceptance and dispersal of public funds. The Public Accounts Committee is responsible to impose checks and balances in a supervisory manner. The Leader of the Opposition is the Chairman of that committee.
He has a very suspicious mind, but has zero know how of public finance or government management procedures. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Why did he not make it available to every member of the House. His fake arithmetic has only gossip value like the French Passports.
ADMIN: A section of your comment was not published as it is verifiably untrue. For one, the official gazette is a public document that is available by request.
DNO, you seem to have different standards when it comes to verification of statements. Has DNO verified that billions of dollars is missing from the treasury as stated by Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque?
ADMIN: Thank you for bringing that to our attention the comment is missing an important distinction between treasury and budget.
That part of the comment should be excluded and has been excluded in the past.
The Prime Minister admitted that money from the “housing option” of the CBI programme was not included in the budget and if included would amount to 1 billion to 1.2 billions dollars: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/linton-announces-actions-including-civil-disobedience-to-press-skerrit-to-account-for-cbi-funds/
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, Blanchard also said ..”as to wether all the money was spent is a different matter.” He also stated that there were issues with accountability during the time Durand was President, I guess that is of no importance to you as you continue to overestimate your intelligence.
Mr. Telemaque be careful with your use of words, you are asking people to have an insurrection and overthrow a government that was elected by the people . Let the courts decide it the election was fair as they are about to do, but calling for people to overthrow a government and arrest and charge anyone is a crime. You are also doing that from another country and not within the state you are calling for the action. Laws may be broken when such occurs so be careful what you wish and ask for you may end up on the wrong side of the law. Take it or leave it. Now DNO go ahead and delete my comments again like you have been doing I see people can castigate and denegrate others in here but you always fail to publish my comments, maybe I should start accusing you of political Bias and suppression of free speech then my comments will be published.
ADMIN: We see what you are trying to do, but not a single one of your comments was deleted. Check again and if you really don’t see them please let us know.
Okay Admin, my last two comments were not deleted so thank you, but prior to this I have 3 comments that were not published. One was about the same international airport back in February, the other two were comments I made at election time, one appeared for a couple hours then disappeared, the other just never made it. I do try not say anything that that is morally or politically insensitive or improper as I am a critic of those who do. However you are doing a good job though DNO, I read your pages daily and you do try to be balanced the best you can. Thanks for keeping us informed and for keeping the torch lighted so we can see ahead.
ADMIN: Understood and thank you.
Due to the time that has elapsed it may be impractical now to find and publish comments from February and last year. While we do reserve the right to delete or moderate all comments, it is possible for a comment not to reach us at all for several different reasons – such as internet connectivity.
We would like to give everyone a chance to lawfully and respectfully air their views. Should you have difficulty in the future let us know here or via email: [email protected].
Don’t ever try to dictate to me what I can say or cannot say!
Man I live in one of the greatest democracies on earth; which grantees my freedom of Speech, in Dominica, you all are afraid of little sick dictators, and thieves calling themselves ministers of government.
The thieves; in fact the thief dominates you; body mind: your very sole is bought for a few dollars, hence you take your spanking everyday afraid to speak.
I am different; if I was in Dominica this day, I would called for an intersection, to overthrow an illegal government.
I am not afraid, I’ve lived among the creatures of the night!
I have no fear of dying; becoming an agitator, instigator to over throw the thieves out of office is my pleasure!
The siting president of Dominica Charles Savarin instigated ………….. an insurrection in Dominica in 1979, if he did it and succeeded in overthrowing John, I can now overthrow ……….
@jerry samuel, Telemaque is a man in his 70’s but he has the mind of a child, it is useless to point out his flaws to him because he will start telling you how much education he has against yours. And how high he is on the pedestal while you are looking up to him–good Lord!
He doesn’t admit that he has flawed but he does that quite a lot. I was in awe when I read that last statement of his about PM Skerrit–the man is simply writing anything before he thinks of the damage he is doing.
Only a childish mind can be like that; maybe that is why he is getting away with this kind of attitude–everyone knows that his childish mind cannot be changed in him–it is simply getting worse.