Former Minister of Barbados found guilty of money Laundering

Former member of parliament in Barbados who also held the position of Minister of Industry Donville Iniss was found guilty of money laundering.

According to the US Justice Department via justice.gov Iniss was involved in a scheme to launder bribes paid to him by executives of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL).

The trial lasted 1 week and the jury deliberated for just 2 hours before delivering the verdict.

The crimes were committed while Iniss was a member of parliament in Barbados.

