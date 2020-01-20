Former Minister of Barbados found guilty of money Laundering

Former member of parliament in Barbados who also held the position of Minister of Industry Donville Iniss was found guilty of money laundering.
According to the US Justice Department via justice.gov Iniss was involved in a scheme to launder bribes paid to him by executives of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL).
The trial lasted 1 week and the jury deliberated for just 2 hours before delivering the verdict.
The crimes were committed while Iniss was a member of parliament in Barbados.
So when is the FBI going to open an investigation on present Dominican administration?
BNO sooo a kind of way they may not post this,,,
But just as Marn tell Linton them you cannot get mistadem in that kangaroo court they call the CCJ, for mistadem to get real adjudication dey have to go to a competent court of Justice!!!
See is New York he was tried and adjudicated because he holds a Green Card and have residence at Tampa Florida according to the Full Story,,,
Dey all will fall no matter how high they get up on the Pedestal they must fall,,,
politicians = thieves. Especially if they are in office.