Former UWP leader encourages people to present evidence of voting irregularities

Former United Workers Party (UWP) leader Edison James is encouraging UWP supporters to come forward and present evidence and statements of voting irregularities in the December 6th General Election to the Court.

He made that call at a meeting in Castle Bruce on Sunday.

The UWP filed a petition in court, challenging results of the December 6th general election in ten constituencies.

They want the Court to declare the results in the constituencies of St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley, null as they believed that there were many instances of voting irregularities.

James says that the court matter is vital to the party and he is confident the judgement will go in their favour.

“I am very confident that the UWP have a very good chance of having the election over turn[ed]”, he said.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the latest court matter is a distraction to his cabinet. “Now we have to be distracted with engaging lawyers…all sorts of vexatious and sensational matters that we have to spend time reading instead of focusing,” Skerrit said.

However, James believes that the petition is necessary as it provides the opportunity to have the results of the election overturned.

Meantime, the General Secretary of the UWP Nicholas George said there will soon be a court inquiry into the Salisbury incident.

He too also encouraged residents to be “brave and come out to give evidence”.

“The Marigot incident will be address[ed] but Salisbury cries for attention”, he added.

Days leading up to the general elections in December, residents of Salisbury were tear-gassed in the early hours of the morning.

A number of people were reportedly affected by the fumes, including children and the elderly.

There were also reports that gunshots were heard and at least three people received non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

The police never accepted responsibility for the gunshots because according to them, no live rounds of ammunition were used in Salisbury.

The tear gas and gunshots are believed to be retaliation by police for the blocking of roads by Salisbury residents.

Marigot residents also blocked roads in protest, aimed at the implementation of electoral reform before the general elections.

The December 6th elections occurred on schedule without electoral reform taking place.