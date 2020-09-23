Fresh Market Pharmacy celebrates World Pharmacists Day

Fresh Market Pharmacy joins the global community to celebrate World Pharmacists Day on Friday September 25 th , 2020.

This year marks the 10th year celebrating World Pharmacist’s Day and we are celebrating under theme, Transforming Global Health.

The aim of the recognition is to show how pharmacists contribute to a world where everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable medicines and health technologies, as well as from pharmaceutical care services.

While pharmacists are not generally mentioned when discussing the health care team, they continue to be key members of that team providing valuable services in caring for the patients and in determining treatment outcome.

Indeed, pharmacists are transforming health through a variety of health services in their communities including advising on healthy living, vaccinating to prevent disease, and ensuring that medicines are taken correctly, thereby managing diseases well and improving quality of life. This week as part of our activities in observance of World Pharmacists Day, Fresh Market Pharmacy team, led by Mr. Israel Fontaine, will be on radio on the following days and times:

 Wednesday September 23 rd – 10:30am, Vibes Radio

 Thursday September 24 th – 8:30am, DBS Radio

 Thursday September 24 th – 11:00am, Kairi FM

 Friday September 25 th – 8:30am, Q95 FM

We also have a Spend & Win promotion where customers spending $50.00 or more in our Pharmacy will be entered to win a Premier Value Blood Pressure Monitor.

This promotion began on Monday September 21, 2020 and the draw will take place on Friday September 25 th.

We will close our week of activities on World Pharmacists Day with in-store free Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose testing and samples from our Premier Value line of products. We thank our pharmacists for the work they continue to do to support the health and wellness of all of us.