Gender inclusive Indigenous and African history should be taught in schools – Dr. Soomer ACS Secretary General

Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and Chairperson of the Open Campus Council, Dr. June Soomer is one who believes that the history of Indigenous and African people, of women in particular, should form part of the school’s syllabus.

Soomer, like many historians before her made that suggestion when she addressed the Dame Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on February 6th.

She spoke under the theme “Upgrading to first-class: The role and contributions of Dominican women in the Caribbean Reparations Movement.”

“We need to be able to bring history back into the schools and when I leave here, I want you all to advocate for Dominica to do that. We have school systems that do not teach the people’s history, we refuse to teach history and when we teach history, we teach European history,” she told her audience.

She said the reparations movement in the Caribbean as well as globally, is still being intimidated by “the anti- reparations movement” which views this as a call of greed.

“You know whenever it comes to something for black people its only because we are greedy,” she said.

Dominicans, according to Soomer must never be afraid to fight for injustice and unless “we get reparations including and an apology black people cannot move on”.

Reparations are the clear political statements made by people of African descendants from around the world for compensation for the crime of slavery and its continuous denial of the humanity of African people.

Meantime Soomer said women are more than 50% head of the household and if they are oppressed the country can never go forward.

Soomer added that in Dominica, the call for reparations must never leave out the indigenous women as they were dehumanized and made almost nameless and faceless in history.

“You know how hard it is to find information on indigenous women, you cannot find their names, you cannot find their numbers, it is not in the written documents,” she stated.

She noted indigenous women were also part of the first group of maroons in history.

She hastened to add however that her lecture is not against white people or men, but about all the things that bring people together and “if nothing is done against the injustice that women have faced no one will understand what society is supposed to be about”, she explained.

Soomer also encouraged her audience to have a relentless advocacy with all the national reparations committees and encourage a global discussion on the topic.