General public cautioned to increase vigilance due to incidents of shark attacks in St. Martin and St. Kitts & Nevis

Dear citizens, residents and visitors
There has been an increase in the number of sharks sighted around the Eastern Caribbean waters, and some species which are rarely found in our Region.
As such, the Fisheries Division is appealing to the public especially those who use the marine environment for water-sports and other recreational activities to be vigilant.
Please be alert when venturing into the sea and pay attention to the times of sea bathing and swimming. Individuals should not go out alone. Fishermen should ensure that all required navigation and communication devices are available and functional during fishing expeditions.
Sincerely,
JULLAN DEFOE
CHIEF FISHERIES OFFICER (Ag.)
Don’t panic people. It’s simple stay in your lane. The sharks are in their habitat, you are in yours.
these recent sightings of sharks near our shoreline could be due to the volcanic activity occurring in St Vincent at present. This might not be over so quickly. so we’d better be very cautious when going out to sea. i’d like to suggest bay watchers, coast guards, and other emergency services to be on the beaches and on standby for any possible attack.
2019.
Shark attacks worldwide: 64
Deadly attacks worldwide: 2
Shark attacks Caribbean: 1
Deadly shark attacks: 0
Most attacks probably for different reasons than just swimming.
Nope! I’m good thanks, I had enough
de BIGGEST sharks is dem politicians wi!
….and unscrupulous lawyers.
Why you stealing my name nah?
Increased presence of the animals typically means feeding or mating. I am just wondering if the news of countless folks lost at sea due to the human trafficking have not been such a good source of food that shark numbers have increased. We recently heard 11 on boat 3 recovered. A few years ago off marigot one body was recovered while countless rumored missing. Guess what all these drifting bodies make good food for some. Then there is no difference btw swimmers and free food.
I’m hoping to soon see Press Releases from the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security Fisheries Division and the Shark-Have-Rights Activists pleading with sharks to pleeaseee, pleaasseee treat human beings humanely and with compassion in the sea water.
When the sharks learn to adopt humane behaviours with human beings, there will be no need for these sort of cautions to humans to beware of the sharks.
Lol, I get your point, but we cant just kill every animal that can kill a human. So kill all lions? kill all tigers, kill all bears? Each animal plays an important role in the eco system, so we just have to be careful/ avoid going in the water.
@Iamanidiot – My post above did not imply or suggest what you mentioned in the first 2 sentences of your response.
Your tone will change when one takes your foot or kills your family member. Righteousness over much
Brilliant, Brilliant, Well said my vote goes out to you Galileo 👍
Sharks have to learn to walk on two legs! for them to get me.
So iamanidiot, you will never go in the sea?
Thank you mr. Defoe but to be frank I’m far more concerned about the Mac-the knife sharks we have on dry soil, the human kind, who are far more dangerous and sneaky than the ones in the ocean. The latter don’t invade our territory but we do invade theirs. Matt spent a whole hour on sea sharks yesterday whereas the human variety usually gets scant attention in case they might sue If you accuse them of taking their pound of flesh, if not an arm and a leg. Just be cautious and respect the creatures of the sea.
