General public cautioned to increase vigilance due to incidents of shark attacks in St. Martin and St. Kitts & Nevis

Dear citizens, residents and visitors

There has been an increase in the number of sharks sighted around the Eastern Caribbean waters, and some species which are rarely found in our Region.

As such, the Fisheries Division is appealing to the public especially those who use the marine environment for water-sports and other recreational activities to be vigilant.

Please be alert when venturing into the sea and pay attention to the times of sea bathing and swimming. Individuals should not go out alone. Fishermen should ensure that all required navigation and communication devices are available and functional during fishing expeditions.

Sincerely,

JULLAN DEFOE

CHIEF FISHERIES OFFICER (Ag.)