General public cautioned to increase vigilance due to incidents of shark attacks in St. Martin and St. Kitts & Nevis

PRESS RELEASE - Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security Fisheries Division - Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Dear citizens, residents and visitors

 

There has been an increase in the number of sharks sighted around the Eastern Caribbean waters, and some species which are rarely found in our Region.

As such, the Fisheries Division is appealing to the public especially those who use the marine environment for water-sports and other recreational activities to be vigilant.

Please be alert when venturing into the sea and pay attention to the times of sea bathing and swimming. Individuals should not go out alone.  Fishermen should ensure that all required navigation and communication devices are available and functional during fishing expeditions.

 

 

Sincerely,

 

 

 

…………………………………………….

JULLAN DEFOE

CHIEF FISHERIES OFFICER (Ag.)

 

27 Comments

  1. Truth
    January 13, 2021

    Don’t panic people. It’s simple stay in your lane. The sharks are in their habitat, you are in yours.

  2. our Sisserou laying Eggs
    January 12, 2021

    these recent sightings of sharks near our shoreline could be due to the volcanic activity occurring in St Vincent at present. This might not be over so quickly. so we’d better be very cautious when going out to sea. i’d like to suggest bay watchers, coast guards, and other emergency services to be on the beaches and on standby for any possible attack.

  3. Rick
    January 12, 2021

    2019.
    Shark attacks worldwide: 64
    Deadly attacks worldwide: 2
    Shark attacks Caribbean: 1
    Deadly shark attacks: 0
    Most attacks probably for different reasons than just swimming.

  4. Iamanidiot
    January 12, 2021

    Nope! I’m good thanks, I had enough

  5. My Two Euros
    January 12, 2021

    Admin this is poor writing at its best. Your headlines always say one thing and your stories another. Case in point – no where in this letter is mention made of sharks being sited in SXM and SKB. Granted it’s letter; a link to such stories would have also been helpful

  6. Tru Ting
    January 12, 2021

    de BIGGEST sharks is dem politicians wi! :-|

    • Me
      January 12, 2021

      ….and unscrupulous lawyers.

    • True ting
      January 13, 2021

      Why you stealing my name nah?

  7. Shaka zulu
    January 12, 2021

    Increased presence of the animals typically means feeding or mating. I am just wondering if the news of countless folks lost at sea due to the human trafficking have not been such a good source of food that shark numbers have increased. We recently heard 11 on boat 3 recovered. A few years ago off marigot one body was recovered while countless rumored missing. Guess what all these drifting bodies make good food for some. Then there is no difference btw swimmers and free food.

  8. Amino
    January 12, 2021

    That doesn’t appear to be a photo of a shark, looks more like a small whale or dolphin.

    • Man bites dogs
      January 13, 2021

      @Amino, my advice to you go see your option or maybe your glasses is all steam up!

  9. True ting
    January 12, 2021

    Why all you have a picture of a whale for a message about sharks?

    ADMIN: The photo of the whale was a reference to the other species being spotted in our waters but the picture has been changed to shark to avoid confusion.

    • Bistro Bar
      January 13, 2021

      DNO: your reply is pathetic. I would expect that kind of spin from Skerrit and his henchmen but not from you! That Spin and Corruption virus which is circulating in DA is 10 times more infectious than COVID 19! I see no hope for my country going forward.

      ADMIN: We have never claimed to be faultless but the reasoning given for the choice of photo was sincere.

      If we did not sincerely wish to be accountable we would simply not publish any critical comments.

      There can be no hope for moving forward if every contrary/opposing statement is seen as spin or given corrupt motive.

      • Man bites dogs
        January 13, 2021

        Thank you DNO for the explanation these people so-called UWP leader and his supporters are very corrupt twisted minded always think someone or something is out to get them, l have even seen some of them walking backwards into their own homes at night!!!

        • True ting
          January 13, 2021

          No time my hair stand up on my head at night I walk inside backwards. If your granny want to follow me she wouldn’t get inside that’s just common sense no politics

      • Madflyer
        January 14, 2021

        boi everyting is skerrit get over it clown

  10. Channel 1
    January 12, 2021

    I’m hoping to soon see Press Releases from the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security Fisheries Division and the Shark-Have-Rights Activists pleading with sharks to pleeaseee, pleaasseee treat human beings humanely and with compassion in the sea water.

    When the sharks learn to adopt humane behaviours with human beings, there will be no need for these sort of cautions to humans to beware of the sharks.

    • Iamanidiot
      January 12, 2021

      Lol, I get your point, but we cant just kill every animal that can kill a human. So kill all lions? kill all tigers, kill all bears? Each animal plays an important role in the eco system, so we just have to be careful/ avoid going in the water.

      • Channel 1
        January 12, 2021

        @Iamanidiot – My post above did not imply or suggest what you mentioned in the first 2 sentences of your response.

      • emh
        January 13, 2021

        Your tone will change when one takes your foot or kills your family member. Righteousness over much

  11. Mickey
    January 12, 2021

    Except that photo isn’t of a shark, it’s a pilot whale :wink:

    • Galileo
      January 12, 2021

      You guys are so shallow it is amazingly disgusting. This doesn’t make you intelligent; it makes you annoying. I thought the message was what’s important, not what picture is used.

      • Man bites dogs
        January 13, 2021

        Brilliant, Brilliant, Well said my vote goes out to you Galileo 👍

  12. Iamanidiot
    January 12, 2021

    Sharks have to learn to walk on two legs! for them to get me.

    • givemekaiso
      January 12, 2021

      So iamanidiot, you will never go in the sea?

  13. Pipo
    January 12, 2021

    Thank you mr. Defoe but to be frank I’m far more concerned about the Mac-the knife sharks we have on dry soil, the human kind, who are far more dangerous and sneaky than the ones in the ocean. The latter don’t invade our territory but we do invade theirs. Matt spent a whole hour on sea sharks yesterday whereas the human variety usually gets scant attention in case they might sue If you accuse them of taking their pound of flesh, if not an arm and a leg. Just be cautious and respect the creatures of the sea.

  14. magway ca
    January 12, 2021

    nice picture of a whale there dno. is that supposed to be a shark?

    ADMIN: The photo of the whale was a reference to the other species being spotted in our waters but the picture has been changed to a shark to avoid confusion.

