Girlguides association salutes all men of Dominica on International Men’s Day

The Girlguides Association of Dominica salutes all the men of Dominica.
On this the observance of international men’s day. We commend all the men who continue to demonstrate responsible parenting and stand out as role models not only to their children but those of the wider society.
We also encourage those who are yet to take their role of fatherhood, brother, uncle, nephew, husband seriously to begin to make a change for the better.
We extend our support to the leadership of cariman for together we can build a better future for everyone if we all play our part.
Happy international men’s day to all.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.