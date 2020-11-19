Girlguides association salutes all men of Dominica on International Men’s Day

PRESS RELEASE - GirlGuides Association of Dominica - Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 3:08 PM
The Girlguides Association of Dominica salutes all the men of Dominica.

On this the observance of international men’s day.  We commend all the men who continue to demonstrate responsible parenting and stand out as role models not only to their children but those of the wider society.

We also encourage those who are yet to take their role of fatherhood, brother, uncle, nephew, husband seriously to begin to make a change for the better.

We extend our support to the leadership of cariman  for together we can build a better future for everyone if we all play our part.

Happy international men’s day to all.

