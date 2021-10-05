Global Facebook outage shows world dependency on social media giant

Over a span of nearly six hours (a virtual eternity on the global fast-paced internet) Facebook and its apps ,including Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, were all offline.
This downtime is being referred to as an “outage” language usually reserved for the downtime of ‘basic’ utilities such as power and water.
The absence of these social media apps were felt around the globe not just by Instagram models unable to post their latest selfie or Facebook users eagerly wanting to share their new favourite meme but also by non profit outreach agencies and multi-million dollar companies dependent on these apps for daily operation.
A recent New York times article examines these global issues and more.
2 Comments
Slavery was abolished many many years ago yet human beings are slaves to social media. It’s a shame that people are so hooked on social media. Get back to your roots people!!!!! read a book, engage in meaningful conversations and discussions, spend time with family doing fun stuff.
@So Shameful, you are sure one of those who do not understand the significance of Social Media such as Facebook in this age and time.
Your suggestions, in the place of these Media, speak loud and clear about your wisdom and understanding, not to mention knowledge–good heavens!