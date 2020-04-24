GoDominica launches GoDominica Shop – online orders with contactless delivery

PRESS RELEASE, GoDominica Shop - Friday, April 24th, 2020 at 11:18 AM
GoDominica, a locally owned and operated digital marketing services company is proud to launch GoDominica Shop. This new platform was developed considering the impacts of COVID-19 and to offer Dominicans safety and convenience by shopping online and benefiting from contactless delivery. We have forged relationships with some of the best farmers, craft makers and local manufacturers to ensure the best quality products arrive at your doorstep. Visit the website here: https://godominica.com/shop/

 

 

 

GoDominica Shop is EVERYTHING LOCAL- from fresh produce and ground provisions to personal supplies all from the nature isle. Shoppers will enjoy an easy to use website with an ever-growing inventory at affordable prices.

Delivery, for now, is available in the wider Portsmouth area from Bioche to Capuchin, and as far as Marigot at attractive delivery fees for all villages along the route. An expansion of our delivery services to Central and the South can be expected soon.

Customers and interested persons are informed about the latest special offers and promotions via our social media (https://www.facebook.com/GoDominicaTravel/) and weekly emails.

To subscribe to the emails and to get your first order with free delivery click on this link: https://bit.ly/3czGMLi

GoDominica Shop promises to make “social distance shopping” as easy as 1,2,3:

  1. Order online from the comfort of your home, office, or phone: Add to Cart, View Cart, go to Checkout.
  2. Organize together with us the digital payment: MoBanking, debit/credit card, cheque (or exact cash on pickup).
  3. We deliver your shopping – contactless – at your doorstep.

For more information and to view the website, visit: https://godominica.com/shop/  or contact us by WhatsApp at +1 767 616-3002

GoDominica Shop is not only interested in new Dominican customers, but also in suppliers with locally grown or manufactured products. Feel free to contact us on Dominica@GoDominica.com

1 Comment

  1. Change is coming
    April 24, 2020

    Amazing! These are the type of online services that we need in this industry and others.

