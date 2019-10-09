Good hope to host local cuisine extravaganza as part of independence 2019 celebrations

The Eastern community of Good Hope will join in early independence celebrations with a Local Cuisine Extravaganza planned for Saturday October 12.

The event is organized by Ashille’s Bar and Grill in collaboration with the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), organizers of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF.) It runs from 8p.m. at the Good Hope Resource Center grounds.

The DFC will bring its WCMF Flash Mob and season ticket special as well as the opportunity to ‘spin the wheel’ and win WCMF prize packages.

Organizers say the activity is meant to give local vendors the avenue to showcase and promote traditional dishes, and increase the hype ahead of the World Creole Music Festival.

Patrons will be treated to Fish Water, Shatoo Water, Lobster, Bwego Water and Steamed Fish, among other delicacies.

The Petite Soufriere Cultural Group and the Petite Soufriere Jing Ping Band led by Isma Alie are scheduled to perform along with DJs Chino, Athie, Flip Tha Boss and the popular Bouyon hit makers Signal Band.

Entry is $10.