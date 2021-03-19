Goodwill Secondary among 14 schools to be reconstructed in Dominica

The Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) which was severely damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria nearly four years ago, is among 6 learning facilities across the island to be reconstructed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), while 9 others will be done with funding from other international donors.

Following the 2017 natural disaster, the PRC gave a commitment to support Dominica’s school reconstruction and in May 2020, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education and the PRC for the reconstruction of the schools.

Speaking at a recent cabinet press conference, Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence, Octavia Alfred said that the GSS, Bellevue Chopin Primary, Sineku Primary, Thibaud Primary, Calibishie Primary and the Tete Morne Primary School, will be the beneficiaries of the agreement.

“These schools are expected to meet the demands for high-quality teaching. These advanced resilient facilities will provide a safe learning environment for all our children,” Alfred stated.

She noted that the facilities will all include units for teaching and training of early childhood development, administrative offices to include counselling rooms, health care rooms and sickbay, printing rooms, canteens, kitchenette, washroom, information and technology, library and storage unit.

“A design company radio film and TV design and research institute, one of the top 100 design firms in the People’s Republic of China were selected to do design work on all these new schools. All designs and plans have been submitted for review and discussion with stakeholders. Feedback on the design concepts will be submitted to the design company. The design group has submitted their work plans and the timelines will soon be submitted,” the Education Minister disclosed.

Under the ninth Basic Needs Trust Fund Programme (BNTF 9), an additional three schools will be upgraded which includes Morne Prosper Primary School and sports upgrade at a cost of US $477,735.22, the Castle Bruce Secondary Production Facility to the tune of US $632 217.90 and the Dominica Community High School extension at a cost of US $1.2 million.

The Government of Canada has also pledged its support through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and will upgrade three primary and one secondary school on the island.

The first school to be upgraded is the Morne Jaune Primary, where the renovated resilient structure will cost EC$ 1,6400 00 and should be completed by April 2021. At the Delices Primary, renovation work to the learning facility costing one million dollars, is expected to be completed in May of this year, while work is still ongoing at the Grandbay Primary and Will Strathmore Stevens Primary costing EC$ 3.2 million and EC$ 2.157 million respectively.

Alfred also disclosed that the design for the additional classroom for the Castle Bruce Secondary is completed and her ministry is in the process of preparing bidding documents for prequalified contractors.

Work has also begun on the Mahaut Primary School, which was also damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The two-storey, 14 classroom facility, upon completion, will include an early childhood development unit, room for guidance counselling, washrooms, administrative offices, staff room, sickbay, storeroom, kitchen, a multipurpose room and library. Other amenities will include an ITC room, wifi-enabled classroom, charging ports, hand washing stations, perimeter fencing, yard work and wheelchair access.

Work has started on the confirmation of the concept and design of the extension of the Dominica Grammar School (DGS). Recently, a meeting was held with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), staff and other key representatives to discuss the design. Consequently, the Ministry of Education is preparing a revised brief for submission to Montreal Management Consultant Est. (MMCE), who is responsible for the construction of the project.

The scope of work will include classrooms, administrative offices, practical training rooms, an auditorium and an outdoor sporting facility.

All new school plans will accommodate the physically challenged, Alfred pointed out, adding, “the ministry of education is making every effort to modernize every aspect of education to meet the rapidly changing needs and to face the rapid climate change.”