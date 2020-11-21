Gospel artist Rehlar releases new song ‘Carry on’

Stephen Akintunjoye ‘ also musically known as Rehlar ‘ releases a new Gospel powerful song titled “Carry On”
The current situation of the world is not a news anymore to anyone. It’s been tough and rough for so many , but the Lord has a word for everyone through this song by Rehlar titled “Carry On”.
The sensational Gospel recording artist, song writer, producer believes that this song will encourage us to not lose faith in God especially in this hard times. (God will come through) . The catchy chorus goes thus:
“Carry On Carry On,
Don’t lose faith, Don’t lose faith” (repeatedly)
View lyrics video here :
Stream Audio: audiomack.com/song/rehlar/
