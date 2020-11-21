Gospel artist Rehlar releases new song ‘Carry on’

Stephen Akintunjoye ‘ also musically known as Rehlar ‘ releases a new Gospel powerful song titled “Carry On”

The current situation of the world is not a news anymore to anyone. It’s been tough and rough for so many , but the Lord has a word for everyone through this song by Rehlar titled “Carry On” .

The sensational Gospel recording artist, song writer, producer believes that this song will encourage us to not lose faith in God especially in this hard times. (God will come through) . The catchy chorus goes thus:

“Carry On Carry On,

Don’t lose faith, Don’t lose faith” (repeatedly)

View lyrics video here :

Stream Audio: audiomack.com/song/rehlar/ carry – on or https://distrokid.com/ hyperfollow/rehlar/ carry-on