Gospel artist releases new video to celebrate birthday

Stephen Akintunjoye a.k.a “Rehlar”, releases a new gospel music video to celebrate his birthday titled “Thank You Lord”.
“No matter how big or small a blessing is, we must learn to be grateful to the one who gives the blessings, most especially the gift of Life.
We all have something to be grateful for no matter how little, because when there is life, there is Hope.” Thank the Lord with me as we sing
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Love this. God bless you sir.