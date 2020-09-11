Gospel artist releases new video to celebrate birthday

Stephen Akintunjoye a.k.a “Rehlar”, releases a new gospel music video to celebrate his birthday titled “Thank You Lord”.

“No matter how big or small a blessing is, we must learn to be grateful to the one who gives the blessings, most especially the gift of Life.

We all have something to be grateful for no matter how little, because when there is life, there is Hope.” Thank the Lord with me as we sing