Government and Opposition point fingers over fake BBC video

Members of the government and the opposition are pointing fingers at each other over the circulation of a video purported to have been produced by the BBC.
The video, bearing the BBC news tag, tells a story alleging that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and another regional leader are being investigated by the US Justice Department for stolen funds amounting to over one billion dollars.
Senior Counsel, Anthony Astaphan is blaming the United Workers Party (UWP) for, saying that some people “obviously affiliated” with the UWP orchestrated the video.
“I have come to the realization that we have lost some of our people through a culture of ignorance and who will believe anything they hear on Q- 95 or Facebook that has a negative spin about Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit,”, he said.
Astaphan said it is obvious that whoever did that report did it out of malice, greed, jealousy and/or ignorance.
But the President of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Isaac Baptiste, said the report is not only fake but a diversionary tactic to derail attention from the real issue at hand.
“It’s not logical; it’s not practical; it’s not based on current issues and we think it’s DLP propaganda trying to change the narrative on the accounting for the $1.2 billion Dominicans are demanding that it be accounted for,” he told Dominicanewsonline (DNO) in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
According to Baptiste, Prime Minister Skerrit said a couple of weeks ago that he [Skerrit] had asked the accounting officers to do the accounting and the opposition will be embarrassed.
“We are still waiting on it,” Baptiste remarked. “He is not answering what [are] the results of his accounting, and this is what we want.”
He added, “We want to know, where the money gone.”
Baptiste made it clear that no amount of labour party propaganda trying to change the narrative and the focus of Dominicans will change that demand.
“Whether or not he accounted for it before or after the election, he shall account for it as Minister of Finance,” the UWP president said.
Meanwhile, Marlon Giraudel, a Dominican living in the United States said that accusations that he created the video, “seem to be DLP plot.”
“Yesterday I saw this video pop up, the BBC story. Immediately after about 10 seconds, I said it was fake because the Attorney General who appeared in the video is the Attorney General who was there under the Obama administration, so immediately I knew it was fake…,” he contended.
“I live in America; I watch CNN every day so that is things I knew off my head.,” Giraudel added.
Like Baptiste, he is accusing the ruling party of creating their own propaganda against Roosevelt Skerrit.
Giraudel said there is no need to create fake propaganda against Roosevelt Skerrit.
“Skerrit has done everything by himself. His own actions were enough…for us to vote him out. We don’t need to create fake news about Skerrit,” Giraudel added.
13 Comments
Mr. Baptiste your statements are redundant. We are completely aware of the billions missing is just a witch-hunt and to cover your inabilities for your none involvement in the rebuilding of our nation. The UWP doesn’t have a record to run on, you and your party doesn’t address the issues currently plaguing that nation. Instead you are running on unsubstantiated innuendos. Give us facts and numbers as to how you arrived at this conclusion.? After bashing the poverty that exists in Dominica, where did the money come from! Did Adam or Eve willed the money to you! Mr. Baptiste you went overseas using derogatory words to describe DA women, now you want us to believe you! Get a Life and stop clowning!
I got the video yesterday and replied the person that it is a nice video but too bad it is a fake. No need for us to keep pointing fingers and being distracted from the real issues at hand. Both parties have acknowledged that the video is fake so to the supporters of all parties, let us move on to the real issues at hand. Concentrate on what we want and getting our country back on track.
Marlon is so correct, there is no need to create any fake video on Skerrit, there is enough real news. Skerrit and his party are the ones always making fake videos and websites, the latest of which is the CCENEWs and Ross replacement both plagiarizing from other credible sites. Ministers like Tonge are the ones sharing all the fake news therefore we can safely say that the DLP is encouraging fake news. The UWP do not make fake websites or videos and they have been asking supporters and Dominicans to avoid spreading fake news. Its very easy to see who the fakes are.
UWP will do what ever it takes to unseat the working government
But Lennox Linton will never be PM in Dominica
Maybe in the next century
He pretends he loves Dominica but the man do not know what is love
All the way with labour
Red all the way
We voting them 5 more years
Who do not like it suck salt
UWP knows they are guilty of putting out this fake news feed. I am so disappointed in these people. Shame Shame Shame. Bravo Marlon who you think you fooling
Ask yourself who has the money to do this, who is most likely to benefit, who wants to change the narrative, who uses reverse psychology at every given opportunity, and you will have the answer to who produced and released this video
Marlon, you are very correct.
The PM needs no fake news, he has made headlines by himself.
The PM is the most corrupt and wealthy in the Caribbean.
I do not believe Anthony Astaphan, i believe Isaac Baptiste.. Remember people, not too long ago they, i.e the DLP in desperation, tried to associate patriot Linton to some kind of land selling thing..This was unmasked, and fell straight on it’s face!!!
DLP is desperate! They are cornered, they need to account to us. They need to answer to the people about the missing 1.291 billion $$$$$$$$$$..
We need the money. People are still under tarpaulin!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Another gimmick of Skerritt and his rogue regime trying to divert the attention on the opposition but nothing he do cannot work he is on his way out out out!!!!
This clearly looks like diversionary tactics by the most corrupt administration in the region, the incumbent regime of Dominaca. There is so much corruption at present associated with this current government that there isn’t a need for any opposition party to fabricate. The Skerrit-led administration is so immoral and unsavory that they even lie on themselves to create a false narrative to mislead the public and gain sympathy. Imagine that!
Both sides need to stop the bull….. My advise to the opposition; “if you want change, focus all your energy not on FIGHTING the old but on BUILDING the NEW.” Wise words from our brother Socrates.
Enough of the nonsense with all the fake propaganda from both sides. Is there another party making strides. Time to form the Dominican People Party! Enough already.
One Love Dominicans #OLD
This is the tone of this highly corrupted, immature, failed labour Party.
Giraudel said there is no need to create fake propaganda against Roosevelt Skerrit. Read this my people an you will get the picture of how Skerrit and his failed Labour has reduced our people to begging, corruption and idiotic behavior to have failed us to any kind of development. Skerrit has created begging an poverty and corruption in Dominica. Failed man
“Skerrit has done everything by himself. His own actions were enough…for us to vote him out. We don’t need to create fake news about Skerrit,” Giraudel added.
Ok, he did not create this one. Which one is he taking responsibility for? Is this guys serious? The UWP dirty tricks department is working overtime. What a shame…..