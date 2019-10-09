Government and Opposition point fingers over fake BBC video

Members of the government and the opposition are pointing fingers at each other over the circulation of a video purported to have been produced by the BBC.

The video, bearing the BBC news tag, tells a story alleging that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and another regional leader are being investigated by the US Justice Department for stolen funds amounting to over one billion dollars.

Senior Counsel, Anthony Astaphan is blaming the United Workers Party (UWP) for, saying that some people “obviously affiliated” with the UWP orchestrated the video.

“I have come to the realization that we have lost some of our people through a culture of ignorance and who will believe anything they hear on Q- 95 or Facebook that has a negative spin about Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit,”, he said.

Astaphan said it is obvious that whoever did that report did it out of malice, greed, jealousy and/or ignorance.

But the President of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Isaac Baptiste, said the report is not only fake but a diversionary tactic to derail attention from the real issue at hand.

“It’s not logical; it’s not practical; it’s not based on current issues and we think it’s DLP propaganda trying to change the narrative on the accounting for the $1.2 billion Dominicans are demanding that it be accounted for,” he told Dominicanewsonline (DNO) in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

According to Baptiste, Prime Minister Skerrit said a couple of weeks ago that he [Skerrit] had asked the accounting officers to do the accounting and the opposition will be embarrassed.

“We are still waiting on it,” Baptiste remarked. “He is not answering what [are] the results of his accounting, and this is what we want.”

He added, “We want to know, where the money gone.”

Baptiste made it clear that no amount of labour party propaganda trying to change the narrative and the focus of Dominicans will change that demand.

“Whether or not he accounted for it before or after the election, he shall account for it as Minister of Finance,” the UWP president said.

Meanwhile, Marlon Giraudel, a Dominican living in the United States said that accusations that he created the video, “seem to be DLP plot.”

“Yesterday I saw this video pop up, the BBC story. Immediately after about 10 seconds, I said it was fake because the Attorney General who appeared in the video is the Attorney General who was there under the Obama administration, so immediately I knew it was fake…,” he contended.

“I live in America; I watch CNN every day so that is things I knew off my head.,” Giraudel added.

Like Baptiste, he is accusing the ruling party of creating their own propaganda against Roosevelt Skerrit.

Giraudel said there is no need to create fake propaganda against Roosevelt Skerrit.

“Skerrit has done everything by himself. His own actions were enough…for us to vote him out. We don’t need to create fake news about Skerrit,” Giraudel added.