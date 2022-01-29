Government approves several carnival events but says there will be no street jump-up or village carnival

The government of Dominica has given the green light or the staging of over ten carnival events not exceeding six hours for full vaccinated citizens but warns that there will be no street jump up or village carnival during the upcoming festive season.

As reported by the Minister of Tourism Denis Charles, after extensive discussions and consultations with industry stakeholders, the authorities have taken this first step to resume activity in another sector of the economy, and re-establish what she labelled as “some semblance of normalcy.”

“In the first instance, these protocols will be piloted at a select number of special events, which will occur from February 20 to March 1. These events will be open only to fully vaccinated patrons and will be held at two approved venues,” she stated.

According to the tourism minister, the Windsor Park Sports Stadium will be designated as the main event venue and will accommodate a maximum of 500 patrons, while the Old Mill Cultural Center will be approved for virtual events and cater for up to 200 patrons.

“Approved activities are intended to be managed events for vaccinated patrons within a safe zone to ensure the health and safety of patrons and the wider public. Therefore, there shall be no street jump-ups, no village carnivals, no unauthorized gatherings of groups and troupes and no activities without having first received a permit,” she stated.

An official events task force with members from the public and private sectors has been established. All applications for events must first be submitted to the events manager at the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) for review by the event task force.

“The task force will make recommendations to the police for approval for the issuance of a permit to host each event. It is important that the public takes note of this critical change in the application process for hosting events,” she advised.

The Minister also made known that the government reserves the right to cancel all events based on the national health situation and shall not be held responsible for any cost or liability related to the cancellation of events.

Meantime, Marketing Executive for DDA Samantha Letang has called on local event organizers to aid the authorities by ensuring that patrons are abreast of the guidelines needed for entry into their events.

“We are really pushing out this information for the event’s organizers to ensure that when persons are purchasing tickets or even in advertising -and it’s important that pre advertising is done – the event organizers ensure that persons know the regulations, that they have to be vaccinated because we don’t really do not want persons coming in, buying a ticket and you’re unvaccinated; you will not be allowed entry into the events,” she said.

According to Letang, before tickets are sold, all the information provided will be vetted with the Ministry of Health. On the day of the event, along with the negative antigen test received 24 hours before each event, patrons who have purchased their tickets will also be required to present their vaccination card and a picture ID.

All events shall not exceed six hours, and only one event shall be held per day, the authorities have also announced.

Attached below is a copy of the Calendar of events.