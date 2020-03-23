Dominica confirms second case of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment advises the public that the Commonwealth of Dominica has confirmed its second case of COVID-19 today, March 23, 2020.

The patient is a fifty-one (51) year old male Dominican citizen who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom.

This individual, as per protocol, was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival to Dominica and has been under surveillance by a medical team.

The individual is currently admitted and is receiving treatment in a special isolated unit and will remain there until recovery.

As per established Public Health Practices, the Ministry of Health has initiated aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with said patient.

All individuals identified during contact tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine.

Our main focus as a Ministry is to ensure containment and prevent in-country transmission. We are reassuring the public that all necessary actions are being undertaken.

The Ministry urges the general public to continue to follow proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. We strongly encourage persons to maintain social distancing and quarantine as advised.

The public is further advised to inform health officials in their districts of anyone not adhering to quarantine measures. Health Officials can be contacted at 448-2151, 448-2156, 448-2153 and Toll-free 1-800-219 or 611-4325.

The Ministry of Health is committed to continuing to provide all necessary information as the situation unfolds, to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, on measures to be taken to ensure the health and safety of all Dominicans.

