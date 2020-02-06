Government expresses solidarity with China over killing of Chinese national

The government has expressed solidarity with China over the death of Chinese national Zing Jian Yong, describing the incident as “unfortunate”. Yong was shot in Picard, Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Kenneth Darroux said, however, the incident was “isolated”.

He said it was with “intense sadness and concern” that the government learnt of the shooting of the 49-year-old man.

“As one can imagine this is indeed a sad time for the family and friends of the victim, the entire Chinese community in Dominica and of course all Dominicans who have enjoyed peaceful coexistence with our Chinese brothers and sisters for many years,” he said.

Since the incident, the government met with officials of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to express their condolences.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate that Dominica has enjoyed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China for the better part of 16 years.

And according to him, since establishing relations, several technical and economic agreements have been signed between the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China.

Additionally, Darroux said the Government of Dominica acknowledges the People’s Republic of China and all citizens as true friends.

The Foreign Affairs Minister reassured all Chinese nationals who have settled into the country’s local communities that Dominica still remains one of the safest places in the world to live and work.

“And we will continue to be each other’s keeper,” he stated.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the One China Policy and “to state clearly and unapologetically that we stand firm with them through thick and thin…”

Police are investigating the matter and are expected to present the facts of the incident soon.

Authorities have also said that they have no doubt that the perpetrator or perpetrators of “this horrible crime will be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice”.