Government of Dominica approves the hosting of special entertainment events from February 20 –March 1

The Government of Dominica has given approval for the hosting of special entertainment events during the period, February 20- March 1, 2022.

To participate, all patrons must be fully vaccinated and present a negative Antigen test result, received 24 hours prior to each event.

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement on his Annou Pale´ programme on Sunday, January 23.

He said the Cabinet has approved a set of protocols to guide the organization of entertainment events.

“The Government, after intense, internal discussions and consultations with industry stakeholders, has approved protocols for Special Entertainment Events. In the first instance, we will look to pilot these protocols at a select number of special events, which will occur between the February 20-March 1 period.

“These events will be open only to fully vaccinated patrons and will be held at two approved venues, the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt and the Old Mill Cultural Center. The Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt, will be designed as the main event venue, catering to a maximum of 500 patrons. The Old Mill Cultural Center will be approved for virtual events and cater for up to 200 patrons. All patrons, performers, staff support- including health and security personnel- and vendors at the events shall be fully vaccinated.”

According to the approved guidelines, events shall not exceed a duration of six (6) hours and only one event shall be held per day.

“There shall be NO street jump-ups, no village carnivals, no unauthorized gatherings of groups and troops, and no activities without having first applied for and received a permit. Approved activities are intended to be managed events for vaccinated patrons within a safe zone, to ensure the health and safety of patrons and the wider public,” Prime Minister Skerrit stressed.

The approved guidelines and protocols for the organizations of entertainment events will be released to the public at a later date