Government sponsors CITP to the total of $30,000

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 5:50 PM
PS in Min of Tourism and CultureCulture, Roland Royer

The Government of Dominica has provided sponsorship of EC$30,000 towards the staging of this year’s Creole in the Park (CITP) – $10,000 in cash through the Discover Dominica Authority [DDA] and $20,000 in support of the purchase of material for the setting up of the venue.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Roland Royer says as customary DDA will continue to provide additional in-kind support.

“FLOW CITP has been a major platform for exposing emerging musical artistic talents and for providing a much-needed venue for the sale of authentic local art, crafts, food, and other local products,” he said.

Royer, who spoke on behalf of Tourism Minister Robert Tonge, said the government has been pleased with the contribution by FLOW over the past years.

“They have been able to invest financial and human resources to keep the event going for such a long time,” Royer stated.

He said an advantage is that the event is held at the most convenient time in the week as part of the country’s heritage.

The 14th CITP is carded for Tuesday October 22nd to Thursday October 24th.

It is a celebration of Creole culture that features live music from local and regional artists, as well as traditional dancing, steel pan, and wonderful creole cuisine.

