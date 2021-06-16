Grenada and St. Vincent use carrot and stick approach to encourage vaccinations

With many still skeptical about getting inoculated against Covid-19, Caribbean governments and even international administrations are launching schemes geared at providing incentives to residents to get vaccinated – albeit, some options appear to be a carrot-and-stick approach – promising some kind of reward to those who take the shots, while indirectly threatening consequences against those who do not.
Grenadian health authorities recently launched a $10,000 “game of chance” lottery initiative for everyone who has been vaccinated or who does so up until June 27. Each dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the only vaccine available in that country, will allow recipients to be automatically entered into the lottery draw, according to the country’s Health Minister Nickolas Steele.
The Grenada National Lotteries Authority and the island’s COVID-19 Committee are the masterminds behind this initiative as part of a bid to increase vaccination numbers.
To date, about 9,000 people have been fully vaccinated and fewer than 19,000 have received their first doses in Grenada. Approximately 80,000 people qualify to be vaccinated on the island, reports state. Vaccinations began in February 2021.
The minister said that while a vaccinated person cannot opt out of the lottery, they are allowed to refuse their winnings, for which another draw will be held, or to donate it to charity.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister of St Vincent and The Grenadines, Ralph Gansalves, confirmed that while it may not be mandatory to take vaccines, common law supports an employer who may decide to terminate an employee for their refusal to be vaccinated – providing that the employer does so in a reasonable manner.
His comments came in response to media questions as to whether an employee can be legally terminated if they refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
Gonsalves responded, “You can impose the condition that if you don’t take the vaccine you may be terminated.”
“In the case of both the public and private sectors, the employer has a right to have a safe place of work, including a healthy place for you to work and environment…and this is recognized at the common law… and there is the obligation on the part of the employee to cooperate with the employer in having the safe and healthy place for work,” he told media.
He argued that a vaccinated employee who feels unsafe among unvaccinated staff, for fear of contracting the virus, can raise the issue in a workplace.
“Similarly the employer can inform the employees, [and say] ‘listen to me, if you don’t take this vaccine you may be terminated.’ But they have to be reasonable in terms of the notice,” he added.
Pointing to a hypothetical situation and based on “advice we have received,” Gonsalves said that the state as an employer can decide to make vaccines available to employees for a certain period and give ‘reasonable’ notice for them to take their shots. If employees reject the vaccines during this stipulated time, their refusal can be considered as an act of misconduct, which may lead to their dismissal.
“So the policy and procedural step would be formally put in place for that to be happening and I’m having a discussion with the office of the attorney general on precisely this issue,” he said while stressing that the employer “has to be reasonable” and “has to put a procedure in place.”
Gonsalves said that it cannot be allowed that when world travel resumes, travelers will not be able to come to the country’s hotels and ports because staff are not vaccinated.
In early May, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that his government would amend the certification criteria to include mandatory vaccination for those involved in the tourism sector.
According to Skerrit, these measures are needed for the safety of both visitors and locals and to grow the economy back to the place it once was.
As of June 14, Dominica recorded 17,844 full vaccinations and 20,134 first doses. St Vincent has administered 22,273 doses.
People please don’t let anyone force you to put something in your body which you think going to cause harm and there are pass which can protect you. Just read the NUREMBERG CODE 1947
I have seen three comments here and none of them make any sense pure rubbish and crap as usual coming from Linton, followers no surprise at all fools follow idiots!!!
These vaccines are killing people yet those murders want to come up with all kind of scheme like they are the only smart ones. Stop trying to threatened the population with your lies we all know it’s a plandemic that the so called doctor faucci funded. So hold you all lies to you all selves
“He argued that a vaccinated employee who feels unsafe among unvaccinated staff, for fear of contracting the virus, can raise the issue in a workplace.”
Then my question remains: What’s the reason for being vaccinated when you are in fact still vulnerable to the so-called virus?
Strange time we live in huh….
Is Ralph really listening to himself talk back to his own ears? These guys are prepared to trample on the most basic human right which is to decide for oneself what one must ingest or inject into their bodies, tell us what incentive is sooo compelling then.
Alcohol and Cigarettes are bad for our health but these “heady” Hypocrites still issue licenses for it to be sold and traded, legally ingested and later cause serious health and social problems, you don’t hear them saying stop drink or lose your Job.
But they advocate for this vaccine with such force that makes more people Skeptical of participating. Stop trying to force people to take the vaccines. The disease itself should be so deadly convincing that no one should have doubts. #wakeup!!
Imagine a Vaccine to essential that we must be coerced and threatened to take it for a disease so deadly that one must be tested to know they have it. #nonsense
Ralph take several seats please. You all too advantageous and gullible!!…
If employees reject the vaccines during this stipulated time, their refusal can be considered as an act of misconduct, which may lead to their dismissal.”
If its not in my contract, not in the employee handbook/manual, not stipulated by law, then how the hell can it be misconduct? Labor division and lawyers will be involved. This is an infringement of people’s rights. Forcing me to take a vaccine or else ill be fired. these politicians in the Caribbean have an agenda to push, as they are being paid to do so. This is how our countries are able to get all these grants and assistance from international organisation in this covid era. they say if you not pushing that vaccine vibes on your people you cannot get any money. And you know these people does do anything for money, Skerrit Ralph, Nicholas Steele all of them. they will tell you what they want to make you believe you need to take it. but you can still get it, spread it and still can die. No proof it wont be as serious if…
Who the he’ll are you all to tell people what to do with there bodies you all missing a screw in you all Brian go to he’ll with all you b’s if it’s that good why force people
Donkey approach. In Dominica they used KFC. Hungry we hungry it seems. They think everybody here is a softhead.
Is some screws loosing in some ppl head? Or power? Is this a threat? So no hope for people to wear their mask? Hope those employees gets someone like jonny cocrand to represent them….long i have not heard such BSheet…….