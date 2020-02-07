Grenada retracts ban on g-strings, thongs and wired bras

Organizers of Carnival in Grenada had earlier taken the decision to ban all G-strings and thongs however, Spicemas Corporation has since retracted their earlier statement and opened up the celebrations to its usual relatively unrestricted free-fun and frollick according to Loop TT.
The earlier decision had even banned women with a breast size above D-cups from wearing wired bras.
Kelvin Jacob the CEO of Spicemas Corporations had issued this statement yesterday as justification for the ban: “Understanding that we are living in a Christian society, our morals and values must be upheld,”.
Additionally, a Spicemas release had stated”…Bands of individuals found engaging in these activities will be escorted off the Parade route and fined,”.
However, the board of directors issued a statement saying they reviewed the rules and regulations and made amendments which now say that there will be no full body paint and zero-tolerance for nudity and indecent exposure.
The statement comes on the heels of outrage on social media directed at Spicemas Corporations. Calls for cancellation over the event amidst accusations of hypocrisy abounded.
In response, Spicemas chose to rescind some of their earlier prohibitions.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Carnival, the pinnacle of vulgarity and decadence. And it is so absurd that this sort of vulgarity, lewdness and nakedness is claimed to be Caribbean culture and celebrated.
Where in history were the original slaves seen celebrating their emancipation from slavery wearing g-string and thongs, drunk as what, gyrating on each others rear etc?
Women who jump up in these vulgar festivals have absolutely no respect for themselves but you’ll hear them bawling for society to have respect for them – so hypocritical. And the men who cheer on these decadent behaviours are just as vile and bad.
I don’t understated why DNO didn’t use Grenadian women in their carnival costume instead of Dominicans women because the article has nothing to do with Dominica carnival in my opinion.
ADMIN: We can’t just use anyone’s photos due to issues over licensing, however, we have permission to use the photo in this article.
…and also remember to ban those
Y strings for the men too…