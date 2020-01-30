Head of DSC – Increased number of tech grads is a step towards becoming the first Climate Resilient country

The President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters believes that the graduation of three hundred and twelve skilled technology majors next year is a major step towards making Dominica the first Climate Resilient Country in the world.

Dr. Peters says the students will graduate in Agriculture, Building and Civil Engineering, Architectural Technology, Plumbing Technology, Electrical Engineering, Refrigeration and Air- conditioning, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronic Engineering.

He told a National Consultation on the Climate Resilience & Recovery on Thursday that the students are making the right decisions to ensure that the country becomes a resilient nation.

Back in 2017, the average number of students doing technical programs was 160 per graduating class to 312 in 2020. “This is amazing,” Dr Peters said.

Meantime Public Relations Officer of the Dominica State College, Monelle Alexis said the DSC is also working on two other projects; the Rotary Distance Learning Project and SAGE which stands for Skills to Access the Green Economy.

The projects are geared towards increasing the number of women and indigenous people with technical skills and according to Alexis, these projects will further assist Dominican businesses to become more competitive and adaptive to climate change.

“Concerning the Rotary Distance Learning Project, the college is teaming up with Rotary Canada which will provide funding of materials to deliver technical education to remote sites to students who are unable to come to town,” she said.

Alexis said the second project, which focuses on technical education, is funded by the Canadian government.

Through their funding, the college has partnered with Algonquin College and Dalhousie University to undertake SAGE-a five-year funded project by the government of Canada.

The training program covered by the project will be in the areas of Water and Coastal Management, Eco-Tourism, Agriculture, and Construction.

The activities will include on the job training, the development of Vocational Qualification Certification Programs and the introduction of a gender-equitable workforce.

The training program is meant to deliver skills that meet economic and environmental needs of the region.

Countries selected to benefit from the SAGE program are Belize, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia and Dominica.

The Dominica program will be taught and managed by the faculty of Applied Arts and Technology of the Dominica State College in partnership with CALLS Portsmouth.