Health officials address Corona Virus concerns; outlines measures to ensure safety

In an effort to alleviate stress, anxiety and tension among the Dominican public, the Ministry of Health say measures are in place to ensure safety and protection from the deadly Coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre told a press conference on Wednesday that based on the World Health Organization (WHO) calculation, the risk of the virus is at medium to low for the Caribbean region.

“We have things under control,” Dr. McInyre said.

He said already, an initial alert was sent to the hospital and district staff on January 10th prior to the human-to human transmission of occurrence.

“So, it gives you an idea that the Ministry of Health has been on top of this game for a while now…”, he said.

There is also ongoing training to provide updated and standard case definitions to all relevant stakeholders.

Also, in place is the development and dissemination of reporting tools to healthcare providers during the preparation phase, including the development of a database.

Dr. McIntyre said further that active surveillance will be conducted at the health facilities and at various points of entry.

“All district medical officers are alerted of the situation, secondly ambulance and immigration officers will be alerted through the International Health Regulation Steering Committee.

A meeting is also scheduled for January 30th where health officials will discuss the implementation of routine measures, such as placement of trained staff at the various ports of entry.

He further explained that before anyone is to arrive at Dominica’s ports of entry, “through technology we actually know where they are coming from.”

“If they are coming from China, we have that in advance, so we can actually be waiting for these people and if any symptoms we take the necessary actions,” he said.

In terms of case Management which forms part of the Health Ministry’s plan, Dr. McIntyre indicated that there will be retraining of healthcare staff on severe acute respiratory illness, case management.

“Selected nurses and Doctors…a review of Intensive Care Unit capacity to facilitate the isolation of persons if need be…” he added.

He said the fourth aspect of the Health Ministry’s plan is the sample submissions.

“Specimens to be collected from symptomatic patients,” he revealed.

Dr. McIntrye said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA will be assisting the Ministry of Health to getting such samples to the Centre for Disease Control in Atlanta, “since in the Caribbean we do not have the capability of getting laboratory tests done for this coronavirus”

Additionally, arrangements have been made with both CARPHA and PAHO to assist us in getting samples to the Centre for Disease Control in Atlanta.

He said the fifth aspect of the Ministry of Health plan is infection control.

“Applications of standard precautions for all patients, that is hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment according to risk assessment, both N95 and surgical masks can be utilized,” he stated.

The six aspect of the Ministry of Health’s plan is risk communication and health promotional interventions.

Dr. McIntyre explained that the goal of risk communication is to ensure a timely and efficient flow of accurate and consistent information during all phases of emergency or risk.

At least 132 people are dead and more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world.

Imported cases have been reported by other countries including Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States of America (Washington).

The symptoms maybe that of the flu and include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever.

Some cases develop into a pneumonia of severe acute respiratory infections.

At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.