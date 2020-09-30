HIGHLIGHTING ELDERLY: Centenarians Reuben Hesketh Casimir & Joseph Charles

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, has, throughout the month, been putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

This final post for the month highlights centenarians Reuben Hesketh Casimir(best known for 36 years as leader of music lovers band) & Joseph Charles.

Name: Hesketh Casimir

Age: 101

Born: October 30th 1918

Resides in: Goodwill

Name: Joseph Charles

Age: 103

Born: May 30th 1917

Resides in: the Village of Warner