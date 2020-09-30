HIGHLIGHTING ELDERLY: Centenarians Reuben Hesketh Casimir & Joseph Charles

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, has, throughout the month, been putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
This final post for the month highlights centenarians Reuben Hesketh Casimir(best known for 36 years as leader of music lovers band) & Joseph Charles.
Name: Hesketh Casimir
Age: 101
Born: October 30th 1918
Resides in: Goodwill
Name: Joseph Charles
Age: 103
Born: May 30th 1917
Resides in: the Village of Warner
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Who is submitting these to DNO? Everywhere is a “VILLAGE?”
ADMIN: Thank you. The correction has been made to the article.
Is this the music lovers, Hesketh Casimir? Fantastic. Congratulations to all
I hasten to salute both centenarians for their longevity. In particular, I appreciate the national treasure that is Hesketh Casimir – a co-founder of the Music Lovers band, which later became the Music Lovers Dominica Government Band. In the 1930s Mr. Casimir was a leader of the Casimir Brothers Orchestra and played jazz and other popular music at the legendary Albert Hall. But for his life of service in the field of music, Dominica would be a much duller place. Long may he, and our other centenarians live. In closing, it was the vision of the late Prime Minister Rosie Douglas (who boasted much of the 120 year old Elizabeth “Ma Pampo” Israel) to create a center for the study of longevity on Dominica under the auspices of the University of New Orleans partnership he championed. Regrettably, that project died with Rosie’s untimely demise twenty years ago. May we one day dedicate ourselves to the study of those factors within our island’s ecological make-up that favor longevity.
“…a center for the study of longevity on Dominica…May we one day dedicate ourselves to the study of those factors within our island’s ecological make-up that favor longevity.”!!!!!!
That would be an awesome idea to incorporate into the library system when the Public Library is restored to a local one-stop depository of historical, cultural and literary material, in its present location. Hopefully, all persons who have lived for 100 years and over will have their photo displayed there, with a citation of any known or special contributions.
Also, this is a timely mention of Rosie Douglas as today, we remember the shock of his death 20 years ago, just nine months into his tenure as Prime Minister of Dominica.
Dominica is blessed.
This spotlight on primarily our centenarians has been a treat this month. Thanks to DCOA and DNO for this effort.
Dominica is so rich with priceless resources: the land, forests, lakes, rivers, clean air, basically good and healthy people, etc. Our people are strong. Resilient. These centenarians would have lived through tough and stressful times over their 100+ years; times when Dominica was considered backward. It is hoped they will be with us for years to come.