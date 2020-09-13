HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Angela Cuffy

Dominica News Online - Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at 10:50 AM
In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarian is Angela Cuffy of Bioche.

Name: Ms. Angela Cuffy

Age: 103

Born: May 24th 1917

Resides in: the Village of Bioche

4 Comments

  1. Keiva Maronie Durham
    September 24, 2020

    Granny you are a celebrity!!!! I cant wait to come back home and see you. I love you

  2. Paul Charles
    September 14, 2020

    Ma Cuffy is a wonderful woman I have the pleasure to call family. Happy birthday my mama.

  3. Zandoli
    September 13, 2020

    Well done Aunty Angela.

  4. Ezra Blondel
    September 13, 2020

    Congratulations Ma Cuffy. You are looking great. I remember many years ago when you used to come to Colihaut to church and stayed by my grandmother Ma Feline, your good friend; and other Bioche/Dublanc folks pulled up by Ma Shoul. May you continue to inspire us with your positive outlook and youthfulness. God bless continue to bless your two daughters and your other care givers.

