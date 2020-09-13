HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Angela Cuffy

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarian is Angela Cuffy of Bioche.
Name: Ms. Angela Cuffy
Age: 103
Born: May 24th 1917
Resides in: the Village of Bioche
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Granny you are a celebrity!!!! I cant wait to come back home and see you. I love you
Ma Cuffy is a wonderful woman I have the pleasure to call family. Happy birthday my mama.
Well done Aunty Angela.
Congratulations Ma Cuffy. You are looking great. I remember many years ago when you used to come to Colihaut to church and stayed by my grandmother Ma Feline, your good friend; and other Bioche/Dublanc folks pulled up by Ma Shoul. May you continue to inspire us with your positive outlook and youthfulness. God bless continue to bless your two daughters and your other care givers.