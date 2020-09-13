HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Angela Cuffy

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarian is Angela Cuffy of Bioche.

Name: Ms. Angela Cuffy

Age: 103

Born: May 24th 1917

Resides in: the Village of Bioche