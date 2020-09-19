HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Anestasie Charles and Antonine Roberts

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Anestasie Charles and Antonine Roberts.

Name: Anestasie Charles

Age: 106

Born: April 26th 1914

Resides in: the Village of Wesley

Name: Antonine Roberts

Age: 101

Born: April 30th 1919

Resides in: Riviere Cyrique