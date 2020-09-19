HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Anestasie Charles and Antonine Roberts

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Anestasie Charles and Antonine Roberts.
Name: Anestasie Charles
Age: 106
Born: April 26th 1914
Resides in: the Village of Wesley
Name: Antonine Roberts
Age: 101
Born: April 30th 1919
Resides in: Riviere Cyrique
3 Comments
Nice initiative DNO! I applaud you and the DCA for shining a positive light on our most revered group of people, our elderly.
Note though that our ageing population needs special attention, love, kindness and care every day of the year, not only during the Month of the Elderly.
Copious LOVE to every elderly person in Dominica and throughout the world.
Well done DNO for bringing these centenarians to the fore..
GREAT WORK by The Dominica Council on Ageing and DNO in highlighting our centenarians,
How many centenarians do we have in Dominica at present?
ADMIN: The are 26 centenarians on island based on information provided by the Dominica Council on Ageing.