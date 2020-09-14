HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 5:03 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew

Name: Mr. Wallis Matthew

Age: 101 (will be 102 at end of September)

Born: September 30th 1918

Resides in: the Village of Penville

 

 

Name: Mr. Daniel Phillip

Age: 100

Born: November 9th 1919

Resides in: the Village of Grandfond

 

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

9 Comments

  1. Jacqueline Gilbert
    September 16, 2020

    daddy Mitchele, all glory and blessing to you. your son Jean who is my step dad, go back to Dominica just to take care of you and I dont regret that for a minute. you help raise me up as your own. more blessings to you always

  2. gressis
    September 15, 2020

    Good living…they not need any mansion to live happy….work, sleep, eat well…enjoy like. Lesson for our youth.

  3. smh
    September 15, 2020

    DNO the naming of the photographs are reversed!!!
    Do a proper job smh.
    Congrats to both gentlemen

  4. Domtiguan
    September 15, 2020

    Congratulations 🎊🎈 to both men but mr. Mathew looks way younger than his age..it’s amazing what God’s Grace can do..

  5. marack
    September 15, 2020

    mr daniel is pictured below…wearing the cap,,,

  6. Black
    September 15, 2020

    The gentleman in the red shirt is MrDaniel from the village of Grand Fond

    ADMIN: Thank you its been corrected.

  7. dagood
    September 15, 2020

    What boy. Congrats to them both. Mr. Matthew looks better than me. Respect!!

  8. Mizewab
    September 14, 2020

    I der struggling to reach 30 years 6 months wi :cry:

  9. DC
    September 14, 2020

    WOW! They both look good. Mr. Matthew looks so alert! Amazing!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available