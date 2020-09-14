HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew

Name: Mr. Wallis Matthew

Age: 101 (will be 102 at end of September)

Born: September 30th 1918

Resides in: the Village of Penville

Name: Mr. Daniel Phillip

Age: 100

Born: November 9th 1919

Resides in: the Village of Grandfond