HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Daniel Phillip and Wallis Michel Matthew
Name: Mr. Wallis Matthew
Age: 101 (will be 102 at end of September)
Born: September 30th 1918
Resides in: the Village of Penville
Name: Mr. Daniel Phillip
Age: 100
Born: November 9th 1919
Resides in: the Village of Grandfond
daddy Mitchele, all glory and blessing to you. your son Jean who is my step dad, go back to Dominica just to take care of you and I dont regret that for a minute. you help raise me up as your own. more blessings to you always
Good living…they not need any mansion to live happy….work, sleep, eat well…enjoy like. Lesson for our youth.
DNO the naming of the photographs are reversed!!!
Do a proper job smh.
Congrats to both gentlemen
Congratulations 🎊🎈 to both men but mr. Mathew looks way younger than his age..it’s amazing what God’s Grace can do..
mr daniel is pictured below…wearing the cap,,,
The gentleman in the red shirt is MrDaniel from the village of Grand Fond
ADMIN: Thank you its been corrected.
What boy. Congrats to them both. Mr. Matthew looks better than me. Respect!!
I der struggling to reach 30 years 6 months wi
WOW! They both look good. Mr. Matthew looks so alert! Amazing!