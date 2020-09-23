HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire.
Name: Elizabeth Auguiste.
Age: 106
Born: March 21st 1914
Resides in: the Village of Crayfish River, Kalinago Territory
Name: Gwendolyn Magloire
Age: 102
Born: October 4th 1918
Resides in: the town of Portsmouth
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
OMG!!! these centenarians are just too cute. They must know so much about life in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s and have so much to share about the good ole days of good conduct, good morals/values, and just good living.
Portsmouth is not a village. Properly educate our children .
Thats why you are there. Tell me what it is for I do not know