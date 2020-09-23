HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 5:05 PM
In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

 

Today’s, centenarians are Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire.

 

 

Name: Elizabeth Auguiste.

Age: 106

Born: March 21st 1914

Resides in: the Village of Crayfish River, Kalinago Territory

 

Name: Gwendolyn Magloire

Age: 102

Born: October 4th 1918

Resides in: the town of Portsmouth

3 Comments

  1. Too cute
    September 23, 2020

    OMG!!! these centenarians are just too cute. They must know so much about life in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s and have so much to share about the good ole days of good conduct, good morals/values, and just good living.

  2. Galileo
    September 23, 2020

    Portsmouth is not a village. Properly educate our children .

    • AA
      September 24, 2020

      Thats why you are there. Tell me what it is for I do not know

