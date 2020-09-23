HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Elizabeth Auguiste & Gwendolyn Magloire.

Name: Elizabeth Auguiste.

Age: 106

Born: March 21st 1914

Resides in: the Village of Crayfish River, Kalinago Territory

Name: Gwendolyn Magloire

Age: 102

Born: October 4th 1918

Resides in: the town of Portsmouth