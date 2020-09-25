HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians George Bradley Tavernier & Felicite Alexander

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are George Bradley Tavernier & Felicite Alexander.
Name: George Bradley Tavernier
Age: 101
Born: November 4th 1918
Resides in: Goodwill
Name: Felicite Alexander
Age: 102
Born: June 15th 1918
Resides in: The Village of Tete Morne
