HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians George Bradley Tavernier & Felicite Alexander

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are George Bradley Tavernier & Felicite Alexander.

Name: George Bradley Tavernier

Age: 101

Born: November 4th 1918

Resides in: Goodwill

Name: Felicite Alexander

Age: 102

Born: June 15th 1918

Resides in: The Village of Tete Morne