HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Meonette Bannis & Elma Labad

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Meonette Bannis & Elma Labad.
Name: Meonette Bannis
Age: 104
Born: Born April 27th 1916
Resides in: the Village of Paix Bouche
Name: Elma Labad
Age: 102
Born: December 17th 1917
Resides in: Morne Daniel (Pharcs)
1 Comment
Well you folks look well. I cannot imagine my generation looking good so “if” we make it to 100. Thanks…you all are giving me some hope. Long live our Dominican centenarians.