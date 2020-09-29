HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Meonette Bannis & Elma Labad

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Meonette Bannis & Elma Labad.

Name: Meonette Bannis

Age: 104

Born: Born April 27th 1916

Resides in: the Village of Paix Bouche

Name: Elma Labad

Age: 102

Born: December 17th 1917

Resides in: Morne Daniel (Pharcs)