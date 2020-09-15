HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Oscar Joseph known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomene Goodall

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 3:20 PM
In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Oscar Joseph also known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomen Goodall

 

Name: Oscar Joseph better known as Mr. Popeye

Age: 105

Born: September 2nd 1915

Resides in: the Village of Goodwill

 

 

Name: Ms. Philomene Goodall

Age: 105

Born: August 20th 1915

Resides in: the Village of Eggleston

3 Comments

  1. Jonathan Y St Jean
    September 16, 2020

    Congratulations to all centenarians. Mr. Popoeye, Duracell battries have nothing on you. You just keep going. Hope they live to see many more years

  2. duck1951
    September 16, 2020

    Great man ! keep on trucking ,

  3. Nadia Buke
    September 15, 2020

    Congrats to all our centenarians, Dominica is blessed and you all have worked and fed yourselves well. Keep on living.

