HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Oscar Joseph known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomene Goodall

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Oscar Joseph also known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomen Goodall
Name: Oscar Joseph better known as Mr. Popeye
Age: 105
Born: September 2nd 1915
Resides in: the Village of Goodwill
Name: Ms. Philomene Goodall
Age: 105
Born: August 20th 1915
Resides in: the Village of Eggleston
3 Comments
Congratulations to all centenarians. Mr. Popoeye, Duracell battries have nothing on you. You just keep going. Hope they live to see many more years
Great man ! keep on trucking ,
Congrats to all our centenarians, Dominica is blessed and you all have worked and fed yourselves well. Keep on living.