HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarians Oscar Joseph known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomene Goodall

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Oscar Joseph also known as ‘Mr. Popeye’ and Philomen Goodall

Name: Oscar Joseph better known as Mr. Popeye

Age: 105

Born: September 2nd 1915

Resides in: the Village of Goodwill

Name: Ms. Philomene Goodall

Age: 105

Born: August 20th 1915

Resides in: the Village of Eggleston