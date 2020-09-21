HIGLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarians are Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch.
Name: Celina Baptiste
Age: 100
Born: February 15th 1920
Resides in: Goodwill originally from Castle Bruce
Name: Edlyn Lynch
Age: 102
Born: January 4th 1918
Resides in: the Village of St. Joseph
Yes I, love to see our elderly.