HIGLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 1:07 PM
In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

 

Today’s, centenarians are Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch.

Name: Celina Baptiste

Age: 100

Born: February 15th 1920

Resides in: Goodwill originally from Castle Bruce

 

Name: Edlyn Lynch

Age: 102

Born: January 4th 1918

Resides in: the Village of St. Joseph

3 Comments

  1. Beautiful people
    September 22, 2020

    DNO, this is a wonderful collaboration with the DCOA to spotlight our centenarians.

    I thought the first lady’s name was Celina GEORGE from the news in February 2020 when she turned 100.

    ADMIN: Thank you and good observation. The information provided here is based on her birth certificate George is her married name.

    • Beautiful people
      September 23, 2020

      Thanks, Admin. The birth certificate is actually the most accurate source for their information.

  2. Annon
    September 21, 2020

    Yes I, love to see our elderly.

