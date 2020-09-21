HIGLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarians are Celina Baptiste and Edlyn Lynch.

Name: Celina Baptiste

Age: 100

Born: February 15th 1920

Resides in: Goodwill originally from Castle Bruce

Name: Edlyn Lynch

Age: 102

Born: January 4th 1918

Resides in: the Village of St. Joseph