History of ‘Vibrant Senior Citizens’ group

In October of 2002, a group of seventeen (17) Senior Citizens capable of taking care of themselves were invited to go to Martinique, to be a part of a four day Senior Citizens week of activities at the Emma Ventura residence for the Elderly. These individuals were selected by Ophelia Olivaccé Marie with the help of Mrs. Melvina Walsh-Leslie, Mrs. Marie’s coworker at the time, at the National Development Cooperation (NDC). This invitation was extended to Mrs. Marie, by a gentleman called Christian Grivalier of Emma Ventura. At the end of a most enjoyable trip, the group suggested to remain together. Subsequent to their return, an evaluation meeting was called and the group was formed. Joan Etienne, John Baptiste Bellot, Ernestine Peltier, Shirley Dorsett, Grace Austrie, Marvlyn LaRonde and Githa Titre were among the earliest membership.

There was also a contingent of five (5) persons from St. Lucia under the leadership of Mr. Augustus Justin who at the time owned two (2) homes for the elderly. The group became close friends with these individuals and as a result became partners with both Mr. Grivalier and Mr.

Justin to continue building social ties across Dominica and neighboring islands.

The group then decided that its focus would be on improving their well-being and to celebrate life to the fullest, this later became their motto. Elections were then held and the First President was Ernestine Peltier followed by Shirley Dorsett and then Annette Bates who is the current President. They were all out-going and active individuals and as a result the activities of the Vibrant Senior Citizens of Dominica became vibrant and well known. Ophelia Marie was designated Coordinator for life, largely in an advisory role. The group created its Constitution and also has its own prayer and theme song. Its activities include attending various churches to worship and to also promote the group, by doing so the group was able to attract other members to inspire the formation of other groups around the country. Our activities continue to include picnics; lunches at the beach, visiting other senior groups such as the St. Jerome’s Ministry. Vibrant Seniors also partake in Sporting and other activities hosted by Council on Ageing. Currently, the group has forty-three (43) active members and recently twenty-seven individuals from the group went to worship in Portsmouth and later ended up on the beach in Toucarie where they dined at a restaurant called Keeping it Real. Birthdays of every member from January to July were also recently celebrated. The Vibrant Seniors have participated in singing Christmas Carols when the Lions organized Carols by Candle light, visiting and singing at the businesses of two (2) of the members. Meetings have been held in All Nations Club, in the Botanic Gardens at the NDC and also of the homes of various members. Currently, the official meeting area for the group is at the Alliance Francaise, on Elmshall Road on the first Tuesday of every month. The Vibrant Seniors have also travelled a number of times to Martinique, St. Lucia and Antigua. The group enjoys a sense of confidence and vibrancy. They remain all current with national activities including Carnival, WCMF, events organized by DCOA, and Wadix as in Maman Creole and Papa Creole.

Since the presence of COVID-19, it has given members the zeal to share prayers, recipes and motivational quotes on social media. The group communicates with each other a lot via telephone, Facebook, WhatsApp and Zoom.

The group continues to be available for service and support of the DCOA and other seniors. The Vibrant Senior Citizens will be celebrating 18 years in November.