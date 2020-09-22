$10,000 grant from October for youth planning to build their homes – Adis King

Effective October 1st, 2020, young people below the age of 40, who plan to build their own homes, will be able to access a $10,000 government grant.
Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Dr. Adis King said during the prime minister’s weekly talk show recently that the monies are already available and once the individual meets the criteria, that person will be provided with the cheque.
“I must tell you that we have been generating a lot of interest. Right now you will find over 100 letters at the ministry inquiring about this $10,000 grant. The young people are quite excited and it is actually encouraging them to want to build their homes,” she said.
According to King, applicants must be Dominican citizens and must be resident in Dominica.
“You should also be below the age of 40; that was part of what we decided. Your annual income should be less than $100,000, you must be a first time owner of a home, so people who already have a home will not qualify under this program to help build a second home,” she explained.
The minister stated that people will be assigned to verify the information provided by the applicants, including village council chair persons and Justices of the Peace.
She went on to say that the individuals must have an approved plan by the planning division, “they must have proof that they have the finance to construct the house or to purchase the house, because you can either get the grant if you want to build or if you want to purchase a property.”
If one is purchasing a house, she said, that person must have a letter from the seller indicating he/she intends to sell to that individual.
Dr. King pointed out that there are a lot of young people who want to build, but do not have the extra push and government’s decision to decrease the transfer fees and the provision of a $10,000 grant are provided that incentive.
Meanwhile, thirty (30) families in the community of Grand Bay will receive keys to their new homes this week.
“I will be in Grandbay, I believe on Wednesday, handing over keys to 30 families and I look forward to being part of this ceremony where 30 families from Wednesday afternoon will no longer be in any vulnerable circumstance,” Prime Minister Skerrit said on his programme.
Earlier this month, during his weekend programme, the Prime Minister reminded the public of the government’s self-imposed mandate to build 5000 resilient homes for Dominicans and indicated that about 1500 people had already received the keys to their homes.
He said the government had also helped thousands of people to cover their roofs and expressed confidence that his administration will achieve the target of 5000 resilient homes.
19 Comments
Ughhhhhh! So election is really on the horizon again man? Tony Skerro and others have a heads up on somethings we are being kept in the dark about? Or just maybe the 1.2 Billion has been deposited in the treasury. LL had promised to give $20,000.00 to every Dcan from the 1.2 B$ so Skerro decided to give half of that to his followers under a different scheme. Hmmmmmmmm
They just …… Byron to influence the CCJ and regional subordinate courts in upcoming rulings, now they trying to buy the youth they have neglected for the past 20 years with $10,000.00.
But on the other hand, if we have so much cash to go around why are some people still under tarpaulins from Maria? Why there were no incentives to offset covid19 pain to the population? Why there are not enough medications at the hospital? Why is the public library still in such a bad state? Why no raises for public servants? Why oh, why…….ayyyyyeeeeee Dominique!
Nice to be considered a Young Person ?under 40.
Let us estimate there are 20 000 young people within that age not counting the young ones coming up thats 200 million. Why should john doe get 10k and jane doe not get. There are those working who cannot get loans or build because they are not making enough money. Dominica is sliding faster into slavery. This BS they been brainwashed in yall heads about blessed are the poor is really turning this place to fools helpers paradise. Government need to account for where this money is coming from. We cannot pay student laons, we cannot give civil servants raises, equipment at government facilities missing the country has not been generating much income for almost 6 months. Dominica must be dealing drugs. Only drug dealers i see nah work but have all kinda luxury.
The entire country is being corrupted with money that cannot be accounted for. Wash it any way you can. I would like to ask where what who how is the source of the funding. Certainly the government in any country is there to manage the people’s resources including sovereign property. Contrary to what some may want to believe it does not belong to the labour party or any government official. Why in God’s name there is not a report on which taxes or revenue stream this comes from. Every dominican under 40 should want to build a house so why would some get and some not get with state funds. Wen will this madness stop. 20 years is enough BS. After 20 years you telling me that young people are not adequately employed to obtain housing loans to be independent. what is really wrong with this country???? Lord have mercy on us. Stupidity must be a curse.
Fellow Dominicans, here are two statements from two servants of Skerrit, on the subject of residence and you judge for yourself:
Dr. Adis King:
“According to King, applicants must be Dominican citizens and must be resident in Dominica.”
Lennox Lawrence:
“Dominicans have migrated for better economic possibilities but they are in contact with their families and are contributing to the economy by sending remittances and food.” And therefore they are qualified to come and vote and go back tomorrow ccording to Lennox Lawrence.
So on one side of their tongue the cabal is saying if you don’t reside in Dominica you aren’t qualified to receive a grant but on the other hand when it’s time for you to help them you are qualified to take our money and a free ticket to come vote for them.
So Miss Adis King, so if I reside in Guada illegally and struggling to eat bread and I decide to come home to try to build a little 2×4, you are telling me on national radio in the presence of PM Skerrit that since I am not residing in Dominica I am not qualified to get that grant? But I am qualified to vote even if I reside abroad? Did you guys hear her?
Well the majority of Dominicans are suckers you know; the free flight to Dominica every five years, is what matters to them.
Anybody with commonsense realize Roosevelt and that woman are simply pandering for votes.
If you extend their offer to people below 40 years old from what age do they qualify 12, to 40, nine years old to forty?
If you give ten thousand dollars to people under forty- forty years old money without a job to build even a shack comprising of four walls; what can one anticipate in the interim?
You’ll see a start of a foundation, that will not materialize into anything!
Ten years ago, they gave I believe three thousand to fifteen thousand dollars to mostly women claiming it was for them to create businesses to employ people; what did the women and men do with that money?
It was used to buy cloths; they dress up screw the business venture, like the boys in his village got thousands to become farmers!
That’s a very good idea. Great initiative to push young people into owning their own homes.
Pure rubbish again. They have land to build?
Create jobs for these young persons to work. I see money going to waste here
So what if a Laborite meets the qualification criteria and gets the $10k dollar grant, but later changes his mind about building? Boy when you hear all this talk know that election is at hand
That’s going to be something similar to those bus drivers that were to get $15k stimulus package and so far the few that got it are Laborites that were not qualified
What if I haven’t gotten my loan As yet I cannot get the money to start my house still?? so all you forcing me in bank to take loan on my back boss? If I want to do my house on my own I can t get a help … Boss Marge that eh … How much people that can go in bank and get a loan now… I doe have money for bank to take
Do not take it. its a trap !!!!!!!
A truly bizarre idea… where are they to get land from? If they have land, then that’s going to be a set of concrete beginnings over the country, without money to finish.
So long I waiting for my house..maria wreck us in coulbistrie wii alas when platmapierre housing Will be ready.nor..help please help
I know dis is not for de king but I just laying my troubles here for help ok
Good initiative.
However, there are some people that have mortgages, lost their jobs due to Covid or their income has been affected; is there anything for these struggling people?
There must be an equal opportunity for all
Here we go again another doctor of nothing talking crap; how much material do this so called doctor believe ten ($10,000.00) thousand dollars can buy?
They will give away ten thousand dollars, but all they will see is a series of start building that wont ever, never, get finished!
Yes, the sweet sounding words sound great; but let me informed this woman unless she built a house in Dominica recently and know for a fact ten thousand dollars can buy a pot for someone to urinate into, she had better swallow the her words.
Talk to people like me who recently got involved in the construction of a small two bedrooms, two bath rooms house, for someone in Dominica, I can tell doctor-nothing, ten thousand dollars will not be enough to pay people like carpenters, and masons, and even a day laborer.
Instead of spending all this money on housing or housing planning grant, this government circus should have invested this money in creating sustainable jobs, so people actually can eventually feed and house themselves from their salary/wages. But the clown doesn’t want that. He needs to control the people and that can only be done if they are at his mercy and depend on his ‘generosity’. The people of
Dominica voted for a clown and alas they got an entire circus. I feel so sorry for my country!