12 Haitians and a Dominican captured at sea off Soufriere

Thirteen (13) individuals captured at sea in the Soufriere area are now in police custody assisting with an ongoing investigation.

According to Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at about 1:00 a.m., the Commonwealth of Dominica Coast Guard intercepted an open keel vessel named Stand Firm registration number J7162NTN and powered by two 85 horsepower engines.

Inspector Carbon reported that the vessel, with the 13 occupants, was about a quarter mile off the Soufriere area in the south of the island.

“At the time of the interception, the captain jumped overboard and escaped, leaving the other occupants on board. There were 13 people on the vessel, one woman, one child, and 11 male adults. One of the 11 males was a Dominican national, while all the other occupants were Haitian nationals,” Carbon reported.

The Police PRO said a search of the vessel revealed that a quantity of alleged cannabis was found on board.

The vessel and drug were seized and all of the vessel’s occupants were taken into custody while the investigations continue.