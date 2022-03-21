16-year-old murder accused granted $150k bail

Nearly three weeks after a 16-year-old Marigot teen was charged with the murder of a Chinese national, the High Court today (March 21, 2022) granted him bail in the sum of $150,000.00.

The juvenile is accused of killing Chinese businessman Zhang Zhaopeng between February 22 and 23, in Marigot, contrary to law.

On February 22, videos surfaced of Zhaopeng in Marigot where he owns a business, with blood gushing from a wound in his head.

Zhaopeng was later transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he succumbed to the injuries the following day.

At the accused’s first court appearance on March 2, 2022, Magistrate Laudat had advised his attorney Gina Abraham-Thomas that bail should be sought at the High Court.

His attorney complied and later put forward the application along with attorney-at-law Wayne Norde.

High Court Judge, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts admitted the accused to bail by a Magistrate in the sum of $150,000.00 with two (2) sureties each satisfying the means and control test

Additionally, as part of his bail condition, the juvenile is to reside with his father in Marigot, must report to the Marigot Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m and 7:00 p.m. and must also surrender his travel documents to the Magistrate’s Court.

Also, he is prohibited from leaving the state without first applying for and obtaining the permission of the High Court and shall refrain from interfering with all witnesses in the matter.

Breach of any of the above conditions by the accused shall result in the revocation of his bail.

The accused is expected to return to court on June 22, 2022, in Marigot for the start of Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Since the accused is a juvenile, he will be entitled to a confidential trial at the juveniles court hence, his name has been withheld in this report.