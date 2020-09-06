18-year-old charged with murder

An 18-year-old from Madrelle, Loubiere is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison after being charged by the police for murder.
George ‘Ronnie’ Parker appeared before the Magistrate Court yesterday –September 4– where the charge was read to him.
According to the police report, on Saturday 29, August 2020, Denzel Avelyn Lenon James, 24 of Citronier, sustained a stab wound to his back on Great George Street in Roseau. He was then transported to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital via private vehicle about 11:45 a.m.
James later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.
Since the matter is an indictable offence and is expected to be heard before a Judge and jury, Parker was not required to enter a plea.
The Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George who presided over the matter, advised the defendant that any application for bail must be made to the High Court of Justice through his attorney.
The accused is represented by attorney-at-law Gina Abraham-Thomas from the chambers of Norde & Lambert.
The matter was adjourned to December 15, 2020, for a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence in the case for trial at the High Court.
Meantime, the mother of the accused could be heard outside the court describing the circumstances as “unfortunate.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
Agreed. Could I add a lawyer is not a judge. He is the representative of his client.
What about the eighteen year old American youth that shot and killed the young black man? I heard no one blaming Trump for that. The black man was also shot in the back how about that
That is a very stupid comment!What does crime in America have to do whit murder in Dominica?
There is absolutely no similarity to what’s happening in America to the issues and problems in Dominica; the way I see it is that in our country, the criminals watch plenty of American Television unable to determined fact from fiction and reality.
They view comedy, and drama, and perceive it to be real life in America; hence they take what the see on Television and in the movies and play it out in the streets, and homes in Dominica.
Someone need to tell that foolish person, the police shootings in America are all due to hate, caused by racial discrimination, and systemic racism; a black person does not have to get in an argument with a white person nor a police in America, nor break the law in order to get murdered by a white police or white civilian.
Cellular phones/tattoos are not economic relief; they generate ignorance; as murder!
US have their courts we have our own and have enough trouble in our own country already without bringing US into it. Let justice prevail.
How did the system fail them. People take what ever path they want to. Why I grew up in DA in the 50’s and 60’s there was no opportunities like today. The high schools was for big shot childre. I pushed myself and did well in life thank God. You have to raise yourself no one else will.
The problem in DA is that we expect people to bail us out in life. God helps those who helps themselves. Parents are responsible for their children one one stop putting things in people’s head about system. Ugly Willy and papatown who were vagrants worked to help themselves. Find something to do sacre tonere
Lucky you but yes, the system has failed them. You grew up in the 50’s knowing that you have to and can work to change your situation. These young people growing up now know nothing else than handouts and ‘cool out’. Don’t pretend you don’t know the reality. Even if there are opportunities, no one is going to buy a cow when they can get milk free. At 18 years of age, he is an adult. A very inexperienced and young adult, but yes, he is an adult. Parents cannot be responsible for you until death. When you have a problem child in Dominica, where do you take them to counselling? Where is the juvenile facility to prevent them from becoming criminals? How do you separate them from hardened criminals? Get your head out of the sand sacre tonere!
Just saw a photo of the victim of this heinous attack. My heart is weeping rivers of tears for such an untimely loss. Only can imagine the agony his family is going through at this time. It must be unbearably difficult.
Many young Dominicans have lofty dreams of making it ‘BIG’ so that they can lift their parents and families out of these perpetual poverty-stricken conditions. Unfortunately the present dismal economic and political climate in the country is preventing them from giving birth to their dreams. With job opportunities as scarce as finding water in a desert, too many of them have become like derelict vehicles, abandoned and strewn along the wayside of life.
The powers that be have to create ways to put the energies, talents and God-given potential of these curious and imaginative minds to good use so that they may become law abiding and productive citizens.
An 18 year old charge with murder,was he born or drop. This young man must have just left school and being harrassed for killing another human being. The lawyer goes,your honour,he was provoked,and he has stiff legs and could not walk away.Dead man tell no tales
When u curse n fight the elderly their cries n tears don’t go in vain. I hope the other young boys from Loubiere who are his friends take heed. Karma always catches up….
Stabbed in the back? How unfortunate and coward I must say “if” the deceased was unaware of the pending attack.
Why are our young men so angry? Why are we having to deal with such cases so often? Why are we seeing the no law, no constitution effect in our land? Why are so many people now coming through the back door in large numbers regardless of them having knowledge of the law? Why do we keep making excuses for such decadence? When will our politicians take a deeper look and realize they are the problem?
I pray god that our people will stop being red, blue, yellow, green or whatever and see that the current status quo with all these FAILED policies is the problem because they have created a lawless environment. #TimeToGo so Dca can grow!
Garcon, Dominicans youts are copy cats,following 🇯🇲 jamaicans dancehall and badman trends like follow fashion monkeys,Dominicans have. Let go of chubby and groovers and put dancehall before their own,this have nothing to do government,it’s cultured intoxication, blame the radio stations and musical outlers and parent that see something and say nothing,if you sincerely want to vent,attacking the government on every issue is dangerous,supposing they implemented the dread act which a terrorist law and start invading peoples 🏡 homes and start killing youts what would you say,you would cry blood right?mind what you wish for,because that’s all the government can do, is past deterrent laws,peace brother that’s what we need,a peace based intervention community organization, right now it’s being done in chicago and it’s paying dividends,start teaching the youth to love their culture,chubby is a great example..one love one people my brother..no politics can help us,but ourselves.
Just so you know,there is a claws in the dread that say if they find you a gun they can shoot you, no questions asked
Everything in Dominica is going downhill and in the valley. The economy, law and order, salaries and wages, jobs, agriculture, manufacturing, services, etcetera.
The only thing that is on the top of the hill is Skerrit’s palatial FORTRESS.
The country needs a strategic plan to deal with trending tsunami of crimes. The police need to be proactive not reactive. Community policing is a MUST. The borders are too porous.
The biggest problem in Dominica presently is LEADERSHIP, or better still, lack of it. By any yardstick, this government is a COLOSSAL FAILURE.
The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around. Do men like foul-mouth Reginald Austrie and clownish Ian Douglas inspire confidence in people? The answer is a resounding NO❗
@Ibo France, you and that jokers so-called Workers clowns are the ones that is going down hill and into hell 👹
Strategist Ibo here you go again.
Can I see your strategic plan?
Don’t just talk. Put in your action plan – Strategic plan. Then only I will…
You are obsessed I have told you. Look at your comments. Everything happens is those you are obsessed with.
Get a life and be objective. I have told you so already Ibo!
Always out of context with your obsession with some persons.
When Ronnie was born labor had been in power for two years and Skerrit was a government minister. The young man grew up from preschool, knowing no one but Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister. But Roosevelt and the DLP have so badly failed and destroyed the future of these young people that when they should be bringing joy to their parents they are bringing tears and sorrow. It has to be a devastation to both parents and all I pray for them. I ask God to comfort their hearts and hold their hands. But sadly, this is the voice of our young men crying as they don’t see a future ahead for them.
Never in my life have I read such rubbish!!!! Do you people eat sleep drink politics???? Like seriously????
According to the famous saying “your D….As…….!!!”
Hear you! Blame game! You will blame someone when you make your mistakes too! Isn’t it?
My heart goes out to the families and friends of these young men. It is so sad for parents to think of burying their 24 year old young man, who was stabbed to death. On the other hand this is nightmare for the parents of the accused killer man. These are two young men that should be playing cricket, football, basketball for their communities and even for country man. Two young men that should probably in some University. Unfortunately the system has failed them. I don’t even know what to say man
Why is the system? So when you make a mistake is the system. Well the system is all of us. Many of us including you do not show good examples. All we can do is play the blame game. I guess we all need to introspect and be honest with ourselves, then we will not throw stones at one another. Say when we wrong and own up instead of saying is this or that made me do it.
May God forgive him for robbing the man of his life,also for throwing away his life.
He now has plenty of time to think about his new life in prison.In the time of covid why was he out and about even walking with a knife. He is a cowardvstabbing people in their back, i say again a big Coward the idiot. I hope that his parents are proud of him.
Hopefully He will turn his life around.
Actions have consequences.
I have no sympathy for murderers. There are other alternatives to resolve disputes. I believe that you have forfeited your life when you deliberately take another person’s life. D
Deepest sympathy to the victim’s family.
What are these lawyers really think, a police officer who holds a legal fire arm cannot shot someone from behind is a criminal offense.
But a lawyer would take up a matter of someone who allegedly stab another from behind
IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY
One is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and one cannot be proven guilty without access to a competent defence.
You are referring to justice. A person wilfully, malicious and feloniously stab another at the back without giving him a chance to defend himself. You got the culprit, murder weapon, the motive behind it. The accused went with intent to kill the man. first degree Murder . No ifs or buts.
Agreed. Could I add a lawyer is not a judge. He is the representative of his client.