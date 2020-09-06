18-year-old charged with murder

An 18-year-old from Madrelle, Loubiere is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison after being charged by the police for murder.

George ‘Ronnie’ Parker appeared before the Magistrate Court yesterday –September 4– where the charge was read to him.

According to the police report, on Saturday 29, August 2020, Denzel Avelyn Lenon James, 24 of Citronier, sustained a stab wound to his back on Great George Street in Roseau. He was then transported to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital via private vehicle about 11:45 a.m.

James later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

Since the matter is an indictable offence and is expected to be heard before a Judge and jury, Parker was not required to enter a plea.

The Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George who presided over the matter, advised the defendant that any application for bail must be made to the High Court of Justice through his attorney.

The accused is represented by attorney-at-law Gina Abraham-Thomas from the chambers of Norde & Lambert.

The matter was adjourned to December 15, 2020, for a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence in the case for trial at the High Court.

Meantime, the mother of the accused could be heard outside the court describing the circumstances as “unfortunate.”